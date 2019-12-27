Hindus Form Human Chain To Escort Muslim Man’s “Baraat” In UP

Kanpur metropolis was engulfed in flames of violence over the anti-citizenship regulation on Saturday.

Kanpur:

In a show of communal concord, a gaggle of Hindu boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur metropolis fashioned a human chain round a Muslim man’s “baraat” to soundly escort them to their vacation spot.

When the Kanpur metropolis was engulfed in flames of violence over the anti-citizenship regulation on Saturday, it was a Hindu boy who fashioned a human chain together with his pals and escorted the Muslim baraat or marriage procession to the marriage venue.

The violence and the following curfew had unnerved the muslim household and so they determined to postpone the marriage. The groom’s neighbour Vimal Chapadiya, after coming to know of the issue determined to assist the household.

Chapadiya and his pals, Somnath Tiwari and Neeraj Tiwari, obtained all their pals collectively and when the 70-odd ‘baraatis’ of the Muslim groom arrived, the Hindu boys fashioned a human chain round them and escorted them from the Bakarganj crossing to the marriage venue which was a few kilometre away.

The boys stayed again until the marriage was over and the ‘baraat’ was once more escorted out of the world to security.

Chapadiya, who works as an administrator in a non-public college, mentioned that he merely did what he felt was proper.

“I have seen the bride, Zeenat, grow up. She is like my younger sister. How could I let her heart be broken? We are neighbours and I had to stand with the family in times of distress,” he mentioned.

Zeenat, in the meantime, mentioned that Vimal was her brother in the actual sense of the time period and he or she would always remember what he had achieved for her.