Hindustan Special: UP Board Examination – This year, students will take the exam in these special copies, for the first time they have done the experiment for non-duplicate examination.

UP Board Excessive College and Intermediate college students this time answering questions in colourful reply sheets Will write The Board of Secondary Training has used this experiment for the primary time to forestall duplication and conduct high quality exams. In each lessons, college students will get reply sheets of various colours.

Resulting from being colourful copies, you won’t be able to combine copies written by copy mafia paper with the copies of the candidates. Each the A duplicate and B copy that college students get can have totally different colours. This method has been carried out within the 12 months 2020 examination in your entire state. Departmental officers stated that these coloured reply sheets have reached all of the districts. Within the examination, A duplicate of Intermediate will probably be pink shade, B copy will probably be inexperienced. The highschool A duplicate is yellow and the B copy will probably be blue. Nevertheless, the Division of Training has now protected all of the copies within the compilation middle below intensive safety.

Totally different shade copy day-after-day, all pages can have code

If departmental sources are to be believed, copies of extra colours with these 4 colours have been included within the examination. In order that college students will probably be given a distinct shade copy for writing in each examination. Together with this, code may even be entered in each web page in each reply sheet. This is not going to do any work like manipulating copies. Together with this, the division has additionally used the reply sheets containing the sew. In order that the pages of the copies should not separated.

Mimic mafia used to play in reply guide

Atraulia, infamous for copying all around the nation, used to play in copycat mafia answerbooks on the board. He used to exchange written reply sheets with copies of scholars. On this, he added the written pages to the unique copy. It is just after such complaints that the division has used stitching copies. After this, day-after-day a distinct shade reply guide will probably be discovered and each web page of all of the copies can have totally different codes. If there’s an motion to vary the copy, then the matter will probably be instantly caught.

In an effort to forestall copying and conduct high quality examination, coloured reply sheets from authorities degree have been included within the examination. In order that the extent of schooling and the results of the board will be improved.

-Dr. Dharmendra Sharma, District College Inspector