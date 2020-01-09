Historic moment as Brexit Bill is FINALLY set to be signed off by MPs

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Brexit will come a step nearer right now as laws enshrining Boris Johnson’s divorce deal is lastly accepted by MPs.

Key dates within the run-up to Brexit At the moment: EU Withdrawal Invoice is because of clear its ultimate Commons phases. Subsequent week: The laws strikes to the Home of Lords, the place Remainer friends are anticipated to desk a wave of amendments. January 22: Ministers anticipate the EU Withdrawal Invoice to finish its progress by round this level, and obtain Royal Assent. 11pm, January 31: The UK formally leaves the EU – though it’ll keep sure to the bloc’s guidelines for at the very least one other 11 months through the transition interval.

After greater than three years of bitter wrangling, the historic EU Withdrawal Invoice is ready to get its third studying this afternoon.

The vote shall be an important second within the long-running course of, with simply the Home of Lords left to navigate earlier than the UK leaves the EU on January 31.

Not like earlier knife-edge Commons votes on Brexit, the consequence is just not doubtful following the Tories’ crushing election victory earlier than Christmas.

The motion will shift to the Higher chamber subsequent week, the place Remainer friends are anticipated to desk a wave of amendments.

Nevertheless, ministers are assured that the Lords will bow to the desire of the elected Home by round January 22.

Though the UK’s authorized departure from the bloc now seems sure on January 31, the wrestle over future commerce phrases is simply simply getting began.

The brand new EU Fee President Ursula von der Leyen got here to London yesterday for her first face-to-face talks with Mr Johnson.

She was accompanied by chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who will now head commerce discussions after managing the divorce stage.

However the two sides struck distinctly completely different positions, with Mr Johnson insisting the transition interval – an efficient standstill when the UK remains to be sure by EU guidelines – is not going to be prolonged past 2020.

A Downing Avenue spokeswoman mentioned: ‘The PM reiterated that we needed a broad free commerce settlement overlaying items and companies, and co-operation in different areas.

‘The PM was clear that the UK wouldn’t lengthen the Implementation Interval past 31 December 2020; and that any future partnership should not contain any form of alignment or ECJ (European Courtroom of Justice) jurisdiction.’

However Mrs von der Leyen mentioned the end-of-year deadline would restrict what could possibly be agreed on commerce.

Throughout a speech on the London Faculty of Economics, the place she spent a 12 months in hiding as a pupil within the late 1970s after changing into a goal of the left-wing terrorist Baader-Meinhof gang, full deal wouldn’t be achievable.

She mentioned: ‘With out an extension of the transition interval past 2020 you can’t anticipate to agree on each single side of our new partnership. We should prioritise.’

In the meantime, Mr Johnson has risked irritating hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs after it emerged a request for Massive Ben to chime to mark Brexit on January 31 has but to be made.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who chairs the Commons Fee, has beforehand recommended he wouldn’t personally block such a request if the Home needs it to occur.

Boris Johnson welcomed the brand new EU boss Ursula von der Leyen to Downing Avenue for talks yesterday afternoon

Mr Johnson instructed new EU Fee President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday in No10 (pictured) that the tip of 2020 should be handled as a tough deadline for hanging a post-Brexit commerce deal between the EU and UK

Conservative former minister Mark Francois has additionally led efforts inside parliament for Massive Ben to bong at 11pm on January 31 to mark the UK’s departure from the EU.

He has tabled an early day movement (EDM), which has attracted 55 signatures, and proposed an modification to the European Union (Withdrawal Settlement) Invoice though it was not chosen for debate.

Sir Paul Beresford, answering a written parliamentary query on behalf of the Fee, mentioned: ‘The Home of Commons Fee has not acquired a request from the Authorities to rearrange for Massive Ben to chime to mark the UK’s departure from the EU.’

He added the fee is ‘conscious’ of the EDM and ‘additional conscious’ of the modification which was tabled.

Sir Paul added: ‘In Might 2018, the fee agreed that, through the Elizabeth Tower refurbishment undertaking, Massive Ben ought to sound just for Remembrance Sunday, Armistice Day and over the New 12 months.’

Massive Ben’s bongs had been briefly silenced in 2017 for the protection of staff concerned in a four-year restoration scheme of the Elizabeth Tower.