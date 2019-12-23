History repeats itself for EastEnders’ Martin Fowler 17 years after he ran over Jamie Mitchell

EastEnders‘ Martin Fowler (James Bye) is haunted by the ghost of Christmas previous after inflicting successful and run automotive accident on Monday 23rd December, bringing again horrible reminiscences of working over Jamie Mitchell 17 years in the past.

Fuelling his descent into the darkish facet, Martin and accomplice in crime Tubbs have been driving again from a dodgy debt assortment job once they unintentionally knocked down a pedestrian. The incident leaves the unstable Mr Fowler riddled with guilt as he re-lives one of many darkest chapters of his life, confessing what he’s carried out to ex-wife Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and unlocking the tragic occasions of Christmas 2002 for the pair of them. Want a reminder on that?

Again within the early 2000s, Martin (then performed by James Alexandrou) was a teenage tearaway who had thrown himself into a lifetime of petty crime after making a gift of his and Sonia’s child daughter, named at start as Chloe (they later bought her again and renamed her Bex).

Sonia moved on and had settled down with Phil’s dreamy godson Jamie. Shortly earlier than Christmas 2002 he was about to suggest however as he departed Walford East tube station clutching an engagement ring, boy racer Martin got here careering not far away en path to a celebration with pal Spencer Moon (Alfie’s little brother) – texting whereas on the wheel, he misplaced focus and ploughed into unsuspecting Jamie…

Martin was mortified and Jamie was rushed to hospital, ultimately succumbing to irreversible spleen harm and dying on Christmas Day with a distraught Sonia by his facet. A nation wept.

Naughty Mr Fowler was despatched to younger offenders’ for just a few months however didn’t precisely be taught his lesson, persevering with his crimewave when he got here out till the demise of huge brother Mark Fowler gave him a actuality test and he cleaned up his act.

Forgiven by Sonia for killing Jamie, the consolation Martin bought from his ex after he misplaced Mark introduced the pair nearer collectively they usually married in 2004, and set about getting custody of the daughter they gave away the next 12 months.

Jamie nonetheless will get a point out every now and then because the son Phil needs he’d had (sorry, Ben), whereas Martin has opened as much as Bex lately about how the automotive accident was the most important remorse of his life because it outlined his troubled adolescence and made him query the trail he’d taken in life.

Seeing as Martin is spiralling again in to the underworld on the age of 34 due to his uneasy alliance with Ben Mitchell, however with way more severe penalties, maybe this newest motor mishap will put him again on the straight and slim? Present Martin James Bye instructed HEARALPUBLICIST there is likely to be echoes of how Jamie’s demise introduced his character nearer to Sonia going ahead…

“Martin is in a bad place so he needs someone to lean on, and I think with him and Sonia a reunion is always on the cards because of the history they’ve got. We’ll see.”

Nothing like mowing down an harmless pedestrian to reignite the previous ardour, eh?

