History Written After Independence Overlooked Several Aspects: PM Modi

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated a number of vital points of the nation’s historical past had been neglected by historians who wrote about it after Independence with out delving deeply into the topic.

One of many key points of nation-building is to protect the nation’s heritage, he stated.

“We want to show before the world our country’s heritage, wan to make India a hub of heritage tourism. Five iconic museums of the country will be developed to international standard, starting with the Indian Museum in Kolkata,” the prime minister stated.

PM Modi devoted to the nation 4 refurbished heritage buildings of town – the Outdated Forex Constructing, the Belvedere Home, the Metcalfe Home, and the Victoria Memorial Corridor.

“It is unfortunate that during the British rule and even after independence, the history that was written overlooked several important chapters,” he stated. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in a writing in 1903 had stated India’s historical past just isn’t that what college students research for examinations, PM Modi stated whereas addressing a programme on the Outdated Forex Constructing.

“Some people came from outside, killed their own relatives, brothers for the sake of throne… is not our history. This was said by Gurudev himself. He had said in this history, it is not mentioned what the people of the country was doing. Didn’t they have any existence?” he stated.