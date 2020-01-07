Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Pueblo traffic crash that seriously injured driver and 6-year-old child

A person suspected of driving a stolen truck that slammed right into a sedan early Monday morning in Pueblo, severely injuring a mom and her 6-year-old youngster, was arrested about seven hours after the crash, police mentioned.

Jeremy Molina, 31, was in possession of unlawful medication when he was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m., in line with a information launch.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN HIT-&-RUN ACCIDENT For Particulars: https://t.co/wYoyiWOZSe #ppdnews #pueblonews pic.twitter.com/ozKdRwd0ty — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) January 7, 2020

Molina, who’s being held on the Pueblo jail on suspicion of illegal possession of a managed substance, is suspected of driving a stolen truck at about four:15 a.m. within the space of the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, police mentioned. When an officer responded, on a report of a white truck with a loud exhaust, the motive force fled, ultimately heading east within the westbound lanes of the West Fourth Avenue bridge, police mentioned. The crash occurred on a curve close to the Midtown Procuring Heart.

The feminine driver of a sedan, hit by the truck, and her youngster suffered critical accidents and had been taken by helicopter to hospitals in Denver and Colorado Springs. A lady within the truck additionally suffered critical accidents. Extra particulars on accidents and medical situations weren’t launched.

Molina, who was not too long ago launched from jail and is on parole, allegedly fled the scene on foot, police mentioned. An investigation is ongoing and police anticipate a number of prison fees will probably be filed in opposition to the suspect.