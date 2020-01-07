Hit K-Pop band X1 forced to split

Ok-Pop band X1 have introduced they’re disbanding after it was revealed the TV expertise present which selected their members was rigged.

It was alleged late final 12 months that Mnet collection Produce X 101, which shaped the 11-member band in July, had pre-determined its outcomes regardless of an obvious public vote to decide on the ultimate members from 101 trainees.

The present’s producing director Ahn Joon Younger admitted in November to manipulating the vote to make sure sure members got here out on prime and shaped the South Korean band.

Ahn – who was arrested – additionally admitted to manipulating votes for Produce 48, which resulted within the formation of 12-member woman group Iz*One.

Chief producer Kim Yong-bum and 6 different leisure company representatives have been later indicted for costs together with obstruction of enterprise, fraud, and bribery in December.

X1, who launched their debut album Emergency: Quantum Leap in August, went on hiatus within the wake of the scandal and cancelled quite a few public appearances and live shows, The Nationwide reported.

Members of the band have now confirmed they’ve parted methods in a joint assertion, regardless of stories final week that they’d ‘resume actions’.

‘That is Play M Leisure, Yuehua Leisure, TOP Media, OUI Leisure, MBK Leisure, Woollim Leisure, DSP Media, Starship Leisure, and Model New Music’, the assertion learn.

‘The X1 members and every of the businesses negotiated below the situation of unanimous settlement, however we couldn’t come to an settlement, so we have now selected their disbandment’.

Kim Woo Seok, 23, who was a member of X1, shared a letter to the band’s followers on Twitter after the disbandment was introduced on Monday.

He wrote: ‘By means of X1, I realized loads of issues and had the valuable expertise of receiving a number of love from many individuals. When every little thing that I assumed was solely a dream lastly got here true, you have been by my aspect. As soon as once more, I thanks.

‘It was an honor to work along with the X1 members, and I’ll cherish the reminiscences of our time collectively in my coronary heart for the remainder of my life. I ask that you just ship the X1 members, with whom I cried, laughed, and spent many days collectively, a form phrase as an alternative of criticism’.

Three folks, together with Kim Yong Bum and Ahn, allegedly met two days earlier than the Produce X 101 finale in July to resolve which of the 11 contestants they wished to choose for the band, Metro reported.

X1, who offered greater than 500,000 copies of their self-titled EP within the first week of launch, had a contract supposed to final 5 years after their debut.

The cut up comes after it was reported final week, within the midst of the scandal, that each X1 and IZ*ONE would ‘resume actions as quickly as attainable’.

CJ ENM’s CEO Heo Min Heoi stated in a press release: ‘I bow my head in apology to have upset you with the collection of incidents associated to Mnet.

‘It is heartbreaking to consider the trainees that solely dreamed of debut. I am so sorry. I am additionally sorry to the followers and viewers who spent their treasured time sending textual content votes. There is no such thing as a excuse for it. It is our fault. As CEO, I really feel accountable.

‘We can even present all attainable assist for the IZ*ONE and X1 members to renew actions. Contemplating the emotional ache and strain that the members are experiencing together with the opinions of many followers who assist the resumption of their actions, we are going to works to constantly focus on plans for IZ*ONE and X1 to have the ability to resume actions as quickly as attainable’.

Following the information of X1’s disbandment, Mnet advised AllKPop it was ‘positively contemplating the continuation’ of IZ*ONE’s actions.