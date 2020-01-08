Hitman 2 January 2020 Content Calendar Revealed, Get Another Chance to Kill Sean Bean

Extra Hitman 2 content material is on its manner this January, with numerous new contracts, a brand new IOI Month-to-month Twitch stream, and the return of the Elusive Goal Mark Faba (AKA Sean Bean). January’s DLC will ship you to Miami to take out Faba, however he’ll solely be there for a restricted time.

Sean Bean’s character will solely be in Miami for less than 10 days, beginning on January 17th, so ensure you seize the chance to remove him. In any case, he had it coming. This marks the primary time you’ll get an opportunity to take him out since his unique occasion, and the beginning of Elusive Goal reactivations that may deliver different Elusive Targets again all year long.

You’ll even have 11 new “hand-picked” Featured Contracts to get pleasure from, chosen by IOI. This month touts the Keep Frosty theme, for apparent causes. Developer IO Interactive has confirmed that you simply gained’t be enjoying solely on the Hokkaido map—one which’s identified for its lovely snowy panorama. There can be “a good mix of locations and targets for you to enjoy” starting on January ninth.

And don’t neglect to take a look at the newly added Curated Contracts beginning on January 23rd. These will spotlight a few of the greatest contracts in Hitman 2 as chosen by the neighborhood (versus the Featured Contracts, that are chosen by the developer). Properly-known leaders within the Hitman neighborhood can be given the highlight with their contract selections, beginning with Twitch streamer MulletPride.

Lastly, on the finish of the month, IOI may have a stream going behind the scenes and unveiling February’s content material calendar.

Right here’s every thing deliberate for Hitman 2 for the month of January 2020:

Featured Contracts: Keep Frosty – January ninth

Elusive Goal Reactivation: The Timeless – January 17th

Curated Contracts – January 23rd

IOI Month-to-month – January 30th

IO Interactive has persistently supported Hitman 2 since its launch on the finish of 2018, giving gamers a great deal of free and paid DLC. (If solely the workforce might patch in a platinum trophy.) There’s a lot in retailer for the longer term for you Hitman followers on the market, together with growth of a 3rd installment—one which has but to be formally titled.

[Source: IO Interactive]