January 9, 2020 | 10:32am

A twisted hoaxer admitted this week to pretending to be lacking youngster Timmothy Pitzen — cruelly giving false hope to the boy’s family members — and can serve two years in jail, minus time served.

Ex-con Brian Michael Rini, 24, mentioned his sick plot was sparked after watching a “20/20” particular on Pitzen, who was simply six when he went lacking from his dwelling in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011.

The Ohio imposter got here ahead final April, saying he was the now 14-year-old lacking boy and had simply escaped two kidnappers who sexually abused him.

DNA assessments quickly revealed his true id, however not earlier than being a “painful” knock for his household, with dad James Pitzen saying on the time that it was like a “scab being ripped open.”

Rini, of Medina, pleaded responsible in federal court docket in Cincinnati on Wednesday to aggravated id theft and his protection agreed with prosecutors that it requires a two-year sentence.

Whereas he will probably be formally sentenced later, Rini was instructed that he will probably be credited for time served relationship to his arrest final April. He may also be on one 12 months of probation after his sentence.

Rini, now with a neatly trimmed beard, answered decide Michael Barrett with a mushy “Yes, sir,” when requested whether or not he understood the results of his plea.

Prosecutors dropped prices of mendacity to FBI brokers that might have seen him going through as many as eight years in jail if convicted.

Pitzen vanished after his mom pulled him out of kindergarten, took him on a two-day highway journey to the zoo and a water park, after which killed herself at a resort.

She left a word saying that her son was protected with individuals who would love and look after him, and added, “You will never find him.”

With Put up wires