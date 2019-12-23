Holiday hatchlings: Two adorbs penguin chicks born at Monterey Bay Aquarium

Two African penguin chicks have hatched on the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and the infants are “un-bird-lievably adorable,” workers members say.

The tiny fuzzy chicks are on show within the aquarium’s Splash Zone exhibit beneath the watchful eyes of their dad and mom. They may stay there till they grow to be “more mobile,” after which might be faraway from the general public eye for a couple of months whereas they “learn how to penguin,” the aquarium mentioned on social media.

The chicks will stay on exhibit with their dad and mom till they grow to be extra cellular, once they’ll be moved behind the scenes for a couple of months to learn to penguin. Welcome to the world, little ones! pic.twitter.com/u62WA140H3 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2019

The primary chick hatched Dec. 9 and weighs simply over half a pound. Its sibling debuted Dec. 13, weighing in at barely a quarter-pound. In response to the aquarium, the intercourse of the 2 isn’t identified but.

Monterey Bay Aquarium plans to let the general public vote on names for the infants.

The attraction has at the very least 17 penguins ranging in age from 2 to 27. The group contains Messina and Pringle, the proud dad and mom of the most recent additions, based on SFGate. Pringle is the biggest African penguin within the aquarium’s colony.

The birds are a part of a Species Survival Plan for threatened African penguins, a program managed by the Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums that oversees the well being of 800 African penguins at 50 international zoos and aquariums.