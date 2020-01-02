Holidaymaker falls ill and dies on easyJet flight from Alicante to Newcastle on New Year’s Day 

By Kevin Donald For Mailonline

A holidaymaker getting back from Alicante fell in poor health and died aboard his flight residence on New Yr’s Day.

Crew members on an easyJet flight to Newcastle gave the person medical help and known as for paramedics to fulfill them once they landed.

Nonetheless, the passenger had died earlier than they may attain assist regardless of the jet’s pilots managing to shave 15 minutes off the flight time.

A spokesman for the airline mentioned: ‘easyJet can affirm passenger was taken in poor health on board flight EZY6418 from Alicante to Newcastle on January 1.

‘Medical help was offered to the passenger on board and the crew requested paramedics to attend upon touchdown to offer additional medical help nevertheless the passenger sadly handed away.

‘Our ideas are with the household and mates of the passenger and we’re providing assist and help at this troublesome time.

‘The protection and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest precedence.’