Holidaymakers face another 24 hours of Alicante airport chaos as storm sweeps in

Holidaymakers face one other 24 hours of Alicante airport chaos as a storm sweeps in – 4 days after a roof fireplace precipitated a string of cancellations and delays.

Airport chiefs shut Alicante-Elche airport from 1pm right this moment, Spain’s fifth busiest, as Storm Gloria approached, bringing heavy rain, snow and 75mph winds to the world.

The Balearic Islands and Costa Blanca have been placed on crimson alert for the storm.

Explaining the closure, a spokesman for airport operator AENA stated: ‘Due to Storm Gloria, which has led to the Spanish State Meteorological Company AEMET declaring a crimson alert for rain and winds within the Valencian Group, Alicante-Elche Airport is extending the safety measures linked to the fireplace.

‘It received’t admit any air visitors from 1pm Sunday to 1pm Monday. The measure is being taken because of the results that the storm might have on the areas affected by the fireplace final week.’

Flights have been cancelled to locations throughout the UK together with Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool. Scheduled flights for Madrid, Dublin, Moscow and different main cities have additionally been cancelled.

Ryanair has advised affected prospects to look out for emails or texts with reference to their scheduled flight over the approaching days.

Officers are urging folks to avoid the airport and phone their airways for info on their flights.

Valencia and Murcia airports are anticipated for use as options the place potential.

Vacationers have been pictured being evacuated from the airport on Wednesday as fireplace ripped by means of a part of the roof.