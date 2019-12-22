Holly Willoughby sends fans wild as she bares her cleavage in VERY low cut dress

By Harry Howard For Mailonline

Printed: 15:50 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 15:50 EST, 22 December 2019

Holly Willougbhy excited followers along with her extraordinarily low minimize gown on the Dancing On Ice Christmas particular.

Viewers on Twitter went wild when Holly stepped out within the gown along with her presenting accomplice Phillip Schofield on Sunday evening’s present.

The presenter, 38, wowed within the maxi gown, which gave an ample view of her property, prompting one viewer to ask if she was sporting her gown ‘again to entrance’.

Wow: Holly Willougbhy, 38, excited followers along with her extraordinarily low minimize gown on the Dancing On Ice Christmas particular on Sunday when she stepped out with Phillip Schofield

They wrote: ‘Stouthearted! Holly’s obtained her gown on again to entrance #DancingOnIce’.

One other alluded to her nickname on Celeb Juice, writing: ‘I see Holly’s obtained her Willowboobies Out.’

A 3rd wrote: ‘Holly’s gown is somewhat distracting. #DancingOnIce.’

And a fourth besotted fan added: ‘Christ on a motorcycle! Holly Willoughby may as effectively be topless sporting a gown like that! #Dancing On Ice’.

Unimaginable: The presenter wowed within the maxi gown, which gave an ample view of her property, prompting one viewer to ask if she was sporting her gown ‘again to entrance’

It comes after Holly was awkwardly quizzed about ‘tough co-hosts’ throughout an look on The One Present on Wednesday.

Hosts Patrick Kielty and Alex Scott claimed that there was a variety of discuss tough co-hosts within the media for the time being, doubtlessly hinting on the furore at present surrounding This Morning’s Phillip Schofield.

They then mentioned they had been going to ask Holly one query on the subject, to which she appeared barely confused and easily replied saying: ‘Oh!’.

Nonetheless somewhat than asking about her rumoured feud with Phillip, 57, they as a substitute requested what it was wish to work with Bradley Walsh on their one-off Christmas particular Take Off With Bradley and Holly.

Humour: Dozens of followers had been greatly surprised by the gown, with one joking that Holly had her ‘Willowboobies’ out

Holly joked: ‘He is an entire nightmare as a result of he by no means is aware of what is going on on Usually with Phil I can sit again a bit and chill out.’

Patrick chimed in: ‘As a result of Phil’s knowledgeable!’

Agreeing with Patrick and as soon as once more dismissing any trace of a feud, Holly mentioned: ‘Phil’s knowledgeable, this one is available in and is like “right the rules are this, go on H you tell them!” And I am like “ahh”, mainly I’ve to do my homework.

Superb: Holly extraordinarily low minimize glittering night robe left viewers surprised

Bradley added: ‘I let H do the heavy lifting and I fiddle for 3 hours.’

Holly then mentioned: ‘See! I’ve three children, and now I’ve 4!’

Holly lately declared she’d stop her presenting stint on This Morning if her co-host Phillip left the daytime TV programme.

In a clip from Monday’s upcoming episode of Procuring With Keith Lemon, the ITV star, admitted she could not think about fronting the present with out her TV husband, amid rumours of the feud between the pair.