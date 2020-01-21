Hollyoaks airs shock death for Jesse Donovan – Luke Jerdy explains why he’s left the cast

Hollyoaks has delivered a devastating blow with the shock dying of Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy), bringing his wedding ceremony day to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) to a tragic finish.

Viewers feared for the groom after he collapsed within the village following a booze binge, and Tuesday 21st January’s E4 episode picked up from the cliffhanger and confirmed his tragic demise. The shock twist means the tip of Jerdy’s stint after 4 years, and the actor acknowledges the viewers will probably be shocked as his departure was saved a secret to make sure most heartbreak…

“It will be a shock for Hollyoaks viewers,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “But after four years I felt like it was the natural time to move on, see what’s out there and experience other opportunities. He’s such a nice character and it’s a heartbreaking way to go, but sometimes death is completely random and shocking incidents like this can happen.”

The rationale good man Jesse drowned his sorrows with such ferocity was a response to discovering his massive sister, gangster Grace Black, had teamed up with James Nightingale to try to kill Mercedes McQueen. Confronting the bolshy blonde, she satisfied him to maintain quiet – however it left a bitter style.

Fed up together with his cursed household’s legal behaviour, and wanting to make sure married life with Courtney wasn’t tainted by the clan’s unlawful antics, Jesse felt completely betrayed by what Grace. The actual fact center sibling Liam Donovan was additionally in on it drove the horrified hairdresser to down drinks within the Loft whereas the brand new Mrs Donovan waited for her hubby to return dwelling, unaware he finally handed out on the street whereas staggering again to his flat.

“Bad luck is just in the air for that family!” laughs Jerdy. “In his head there was no means again for his relationship with Grace after this which is de facto unhappy, as a result of he’s forgiven her and remained loyal. However that is the ultimate straw.

“Jesse’s death is ultimately on Grace. It will be interesting to see if she turns a corner because of her guilt, him finding out what she did to Mercedes was devastating. I’ll be keeping a close eye on what happens next, there’s bound to be a lot of soul searching, guilt and recriminations from Grace.”

The emotional episodes offered Jerdy a curler coaster of extremes to behave out in his remaining scenes. “It was difficult to play the battle of Jesse discovering out what Grace had performed proper earlier than the marriage, when he was already on a excessive of joyful nervousness. Then he was fully conflicted about what to do and tried to placed on a courageous face for Courtney to present her one of the best day, however how may he?

“To help him make a decision about what to do he just kept on drinking. The wedding day became a microcosm of his character – trying to stay positive and thinking about other people. It’s so sad, Jesse had been dreaming of getting married and having a family – then his sister goes and betrays him!”

Confessing he’ll miss his alter ego’s “Kindness, warmth and generosity,” Jerdy is now growing a one-man stage present, and can also be planning his personal actual life wedding ceremony to former co-star Daisy Wooden-Davis, who performed Kim Butterfield.

“Daisy is touring in Beautiful, the Carole King musical, until September which is really exciting. I’m working on my show in Liverpool ahead of performing it at the Everyman Studio in February, and she gets Sundays and Mondays off during the tour, so I’ll structure my time off around her schedule. The wedding is not until June 2021 so hopefully we won’t have to make sure it’s a Sunday or a Monday by then!”

