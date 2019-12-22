Hollyoaks Christmas spoilers: Nana unites the locals but the future looks bleak (23 December 2019-3 January 2020)

Hollyoaks could have boldly made all of the episodes from the festive fortnight accessible to stream from All4 as of Friday 20th December, however for these followers nonetheless content material to scour the Radio Occasions Christmas double problem to learn how the cleaning soap has been messed round within the schedules this 12 months, right here’s a whistle-stop information to the subsequent two weeks within the village. For the complete, fairly difficult, viewing information click on right here.

Christmas Day sees Nana return from Spain to deal with the group, and her fractured household, with a rousing ‘McQueens’ speech’, ending in a conga line spilling out of the pub. Cindy and Luke are nonetheless at odds, which makes it considerably awkward once they’re compelled to have Christmas dinner along with Darren and Mandy, whereas Sienna could possibly be heading for her annual seasonal meltdown due to a shock discovery – it wouldn’t be Christmas with out Miss Blake trashing her flat weeping about her lacking children, wouldn’t it?

Hollyoaks reveals James and Grace each shot Mercedes – solid react to shock twist

When is Hollyoaks on over Christmas 2019? Ultimate schedules confirmed

The large occasion over the fortnight is the much-anticipated ‘flash forward’ episode set on New 12 months’s Eve, which presents a sneaky peek 12 months into the longer term.

Whereas everybody makes resolutions at their numerous totally different events (the kids, the dad and mom and youthful children all have their very own celebrations occurring) and ushers in 2020, viewers are given a glimpse of New 12 months’s Eve 2020 to whet the urge for food in a collection of cliffhangers that can actually take a 12 months to resolve.

The audacious system kicks off 2020’s county traces storyline which sees your complete village infiltrated by drug sellers who will corrupt the susceptible schoolkids and ship them right into a spiral of trafficking, violence and hazard. Sure, even Mandy’s cute little daughter Ella. There are notably intriguing occasions forward for Juliet and Charlie.

Elsewhere, serial killer Breda’s luck is working out as we hurtle in the direction of her downfall initially of January. Don’t anticipate her to be round in 12 months’ time…

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.