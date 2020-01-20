Hollyoaks horror as Jesse Donovan collapses on his wedding day

Hollyoaks’ newlywed Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) was about to show the key of who shot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), having learnt large sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall) pulled the set off together with lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), solely to break down on the street after a consuming binge – will anybody discover come to his help?

Monday 21st January’s E4 exhibiting noticed Jesse tie the knot with instructor fiancée Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan), however the hairdresser was removed from his standard happy-go-lucky self as he struggled to comprise the key he had overheard Grace discussing in used tones together with her co-conspirator.

Hollyoaks’ James set to admit to taking pictures Mercedes – however to who?

Horrified his household’s nefarious methods had ruined his large day, and determined for Courtney to not be one other sufferer of the ‘Donovan curse’, Jesse vowed to inform Grace’s boyfriend, and Mercy’s ex, Sylver McQueen the reality, forcing his pressured sibling to beg him to remain silent.

Wrestling together with his conscience as as to whether to betray his felony clan, Jesse hit the bottle on the Loft whereas Courtney went residence and waited for partner to return so they may spend their first night time collectively as a married couple.

Ready for Sylver to reach, Jesse was the final man standing on the bar and ended up fully plastered, with involved barmaid Maxine Kinsella persevering with to serve him till he determined to present and go residence.

Stumbling out of the membership, down the stone steps and out into the freezing chilly night time, Jesse collapsed onto the bottom…

In the meantime, Grace and James frantically wait to listen to from Jesse about what his subsequent plan of action can be, and the brand new Mrs Donovan is questioning the place her different half is received to. What is going to Jesse’s destiny be, and can Grace and James’s secret keep buried? All can be revealed on Tuesday 21st January at 7pm on E4…

