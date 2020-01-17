Hollyoaks’ James set to confess to shooting Mercedes – but to who?

Guilt takes its toll on Hollyoaks’ James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) within the coming weeks because the darkish secret he teamed up with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to shoot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) involves gentle, pushing the tormented lawyer to admit the crime to a different character.

The revelation Breda McQueen was chargeable for the homicide of James’s lover Harry Thompson, and never gobby landlady Mercy, has thrown Mr Nightingale right into a spin and he’s determined to come back clear, in contrast to co-conspirator gangster Grace.

Hollyoaks reveals James and Grace each shot Mercedes

Sienna Blake leaves Hollyoaks – has she gone for good?

“He’s crumbling to know his motive to shoot Mercedes meant nothing,” says Hollyoaks fan favorite Finnegan, completely chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST. “James has a disaster of conscience and is able to confess to the police. Grace is there to cease him however within the not-too-distant future he’ll take somebody into his confidence, however I can’t say who…

“It just all becomes too much,” teases the actor, shortlisted within the Greatest Serial Drama Efficiency class at this yr’s Nationwide Tv Awards, which happen on Tuesday 28th January. “He can’t do it any extra and must share the burden. Anybody near him realizing he’s able to doing this may be damaging to the connection, although. He may simply inform Mercedes outright, however each time the chance comes up Grace is on his again attempting to silence him.

“By telling someone he’s hoping to get support, but that may be unlikely.”

Jesse Donovan overhears massive sister Grace discussing what her and James are hiding on his wedding ceremony day to Courtney Campbell, which places one thing of a dampener on the nuptials. Confronting his sibling together with his newly-acquired data, Grace faces an enormous problem as battles to proceed the cover-up.

Finnegan claims his character has gone from conniving to remorseful having learnt classes from his previous, and enjoys taking part in his extra susceptible facet. “James has had a lot of doing the wrong thing and seeing the consequences of that, and now genuinely wants to be a better person. But he finds that a struggle. The last four years have been a tussle in each direction for him.”

It doesn’t appear to be his life love will present a lot solace, because the shock hook-up with Liam Donovan is truly fizzling out, and returned ex John Paul McQueen can have his head turned elsewhere.

“James regards him and Liam as ‘frenemies with benefits’ and has started to pull back from that and drifting towards John Paul, but that won’t be easy as he has a new love interest joining the show! I think James might be flying solo for a while which is probably for the bet. He can get himself back on track and sort himself out…”

The actor is self-effacing about his possibilities on the NTAs, regardless of beating the likes of Danny Dyer to win the general public vote for Greatest Actor eventually yr’s British Cleaning soap Awards. “It’s wonderful but I don’t expect to be getting up on the night. But I said the same thing about the Soap Awards – I’m not sure lightning strikes twice, but we’ll see!”

