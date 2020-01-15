Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas teases arrival of a face from Warren’s past – and he’s a big fan of the actor…

Hollyoaks will discover the previous of unhealthy boy Warren Fox, who lately rejoined the cleaning soap as an everyday, and returning star Jamie Lomas has confirmed the introduction of a brand new character who is ready to make clear the gangster’s troubled childhood.

“Someone from Warren’s past is coming in and is set to be around for a while,” the actor completely instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “They will be fairly good mates. Warren was in care when he was a child and the 2 of them grew up collectively in the identical childrens’ dwelling.

What occurred between Warren Fox and Sienna Blake? Hollyoaks ’ horrible historical past defined

“I can’t say too much about what happened there, but we will delve into the past and explore why Warren is the way he is. It’s very exciting, when they told me about it my juices really started flowing.”

Lomas, who has come and gone from the position quite a few occasions since 2006, making temporary cameos in July 2019 and Could 2018 after quitting full-time in November 2017, additionally hinted Hollyoaks has secured a giant title to play this intriguing character.

“There’s a really great guy coming in to do it,” he smiles. “I’m a big fan of his so I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing where it goes.”

Earlier than all that there’s the knotty subject of Warren double crossing ex-partner Sienna Blake because the well being of younger son Sebastian hangs within the steadiness following Cunning’s shock go to to get his outdated flame’s bone marrow to avoid wasting the tot who has leukaemia. Warren kidnapped Brody Hudson, Sienna’s present beau, as collateral however Ms Blake has learnt she can not donate to her boy, regardless of being a match, as she has had chemotherapy prior to now.

Sly Sienna and wily Warren at the moment are again of their acquainted sample of attempting to attain factors on one another to get what they need – Lomas says it’s similar to outdated occasions. “They are two people who should probably never be tougher as it’s not healthy,” he laughs. “Neither can belief the opposite and whenever you lose belief in a relationship you’re doomed.

“There will always be something between them as they’ve got two kids, but Warren cannot forgive Sienna for threatening to shop him to the police a few years ago and take him away from his kids.”

Followers have applauded the return of the swaggering villain, and Lomas admits he was lacking the present when government producer Bryan Kirkwood floated the thought of a comeback. “We went to dinner final yr and had a chat, because it’s the 25th anniversary yr we determined collectively it could be nice if Warren was again. I used to be lacking the individuals, and the character himself who’s so infectious, I like taking part in him.

“The 25th is such a milestone so we thought there’s no better time for Warren to come home. Hollyoaks is in such an amazing place at the moment.”

