Hollyoaks newcomer Eva O’Hara on playing Tony’s sister: ‘Verity is a princess who has swanned through life!’

Hollyoaks‘ Hutchinson household expands much more in 2020 with the introduction of Verity, dynamic authorized eagle daughter of Edward (Joe McGann) and half-sister to Tony (Nick Pickard).

The estranged sibling of the cleaning soap’s longest-serving character arrives in Monday sixth January’s E4 displaying, and whereas she makes fairly the rapid affect it’s within the one-off post-watershed particular Hollyoaks Later, airing at 9pm that night time on E4, that vivacious Verity actually makes her presence felt.

spoke to newcomer Eva O'Hara about taking part in the plumb half, her first job out of drama college, and why Hollyoaks was her responsible childhood pleasure!

How would you describe Verity?

She is a princess, large time, and really conscious she is the apple of her father’s eye. Edward instilled a confidence in her which continues in all her interactions. We did a personality workshop the place we determined Verity was undoubtedly head woman in school, she’s all the time had standing and entitlement – she’s by no means heard ‘no’ and wouldn’t settle for it! Like Edward she has swanned via life. Her mantra is: ‘Don’t apologise’.

Is she a villain?

It’s extra that she admires villainy as an idea and for the intelligence it requires, however I don’t suppose she herself is inherently evil. She says issues that shock and are available throughout as privileged, however she has the power to learn any scenario and determine the place to put herself with the intention to get individuals on facet and respect her. ‘Sharp’ and ‘smart’ are phrases extra suited to her than plain evil, which provides her extra longevity and stability as a personality quite than have her are available in twirling a moustache immediately.

Her relationship with Edward sounds intense…

Verity is extraordinarily conscious of his Machiavellian methods and he or she is usually a mediator for him. Weirdly that offers her a form of heat. Joe McGann and Alex Fletcher (Diane Hutchinson) have been a blessing to work with, nearly all of my scenes to date have been with them. That is my first job out of drama college and I’d by no means been on a working set earlier than, so to be with fantastic established actors was like an actual rapid household off display. They’ve reached out to me and been beautiful.

What about Tony, have they ever met?

I don’t suppose they ever have. Verity has grown up understanding she has a giant brother on the market and I reckon has shaped an concept of who he may be. I think about her drawing photos of him as a bit woman and he or she’s fascinated and enthusiastic about assembly him sooner or later, though when she arrives he’s clearly not round. I’ve met Nick, what a man, so immediately charming and welcoming. He purchased me a McDonald’s breakfast on my second day! I immediately felt a part of the household and obtained absolute large brother vibes from Nick. He’s Hollyoaks royalty.

Verity and Sami get very shut within the Later episode, are they match?

Sure, you’ll see she makes a beeline for that boy! Me and Rishi Nair, who performs him, reckon they’re match on each a bodily and mental stage. Their chemistry and spark comes from verbal repartee. Verity doesn’t draw back in relation to males, so the second she decides on her prey she swoops in!

Have been you a Hollyoaks fan earlier than you bought the half?

I used to secretly report it once I was about 10 or 11 and secretly watch it in mattress, pretending to do my homework! My dad and mom had been very eager for me to be finding out, clearly! So it was form of my responsible pleasure. Now my dad and mom have been religiously watching Hollyoaks for the reason that second it was introduced I’d obtained the half, they usually’ve been texting me their ideas on all of the storylines. My mum adores Sami and is delighted I’m going to be working with him!

