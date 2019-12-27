Hollyoaks producer admits flash forward is giving him “sleepless nights – but in a good way!”

They are saying you possibly can’t predict the long run, nevertheless it seems you possibly can as Hollyoaks presents an audacious flash ahead idea teasing plot developments 12 months away, whetting followers’ urge for food for the entire of the yr forward.

The episode airing on E4 on Friday 27th December is ready on New Yr’s Eve and follows 4 events thrown by totally different character teams throughout the village. As midnight chimes in 2020 viewers will see a collection of 10 brief, sharp scenes scattered all through the episode set precisely one yr sooner or later, on New Yr’s Eve 2020.

Every dramatic second, signalled by the cleaning soap’s usually nifty on-screen graphics, is out of context and teases a juicy key level in tales which are but to even begin, leaving the viewers to guess how we construct as much as it and what pushes the characters into conditions that look, on the entire, harmful and shocking – two phrases that would sum up the audacious experiment for the cleaning soap’s government producer, Bryan Kirkwood…

“This is giving me sleepless nights, but in the best way!” he says, talking solely to HEARALPUBLICIST. “I feel strongly that if a story isn’t keeping me awake that it’s not worth telling. All of our biggest storylines have been terrifying in their boldness.”

A lot of the flash ahead content material includes the upcoming county traces storyline, Hollyoaks’ huge narrative arc for 2020 that sees the group infiltrated by drug sellers who groom the native schoolkids into substance trafficking, amongst different horrific crimes, exploring the surprising penalties of kid exploitation on households.

It follows hard-hitting plots on far proper extremism, little one abuse within the soccer business, marital rape and self-harm, all of which helped Hollyoaks to a haul of business awards and viewers acclaim in 2019.

In addition to embarking on one other topical difficulty plot, the flash ahead brings enormous logistical challenges and continuity issues to wrestle with – not least the forged members’ ever-changing hairstyles.

“There is a strategy in place for Jess Fox’s hair,” grins Kirkwood, referring to the actress who performs Nancy Osbourne’s penchant for altering her hairdo each few months (she’s agreed if she modifies it in the course of the yr she’ll return to the identical model by the point the present catches up with the filmed flash ahead scenes. In case you have been questioning…).

“We got here up with the idea about 9 months in the past and have been planning for this and what precisely occurs on New Yr’s Eve 2020 for a very long time. Hopefully we have now a security web for something that may go mistaken as we go alongside!

“This is a big ambitious plan and we decided to set it on New Year’s Eve to make our intentions very ‘gettable’ for the audience, as it’s a time when people are making resolutions, talking about the future and are very conscience of the past. New Year’s Eve lends itself beautifully to the concept and gave us the perfect opportunity to flash ahead and see into the future.”

Hollyoaks’ hour-long flash ahead airs on Friday 27thDecember on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel four on Monday 30thDecember at 6pm. You possibly can obtain it now as a part of the Hollyoaks Christmas and New Yr boxset on All4.

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.