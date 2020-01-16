Home cooks are obsessing over a very simple ‘Japanese KFC Chicken rice’ recipe

By Cindy Tran for Day by day Mail Australia

House cooks are obsessing over a quite simple ‘Japanese KFC rice’ recipe that is taking the web by storm – and it solely requires 4 components.

Many individuals have been remodeling Colonel’s well-known fried rooster into an inexpensive but scrumptious dish – flavoured with the 11 herbs and spices.

Described as a ‘game-changer’, the tactic includes cooking the rice within the rice cooker, together with rooster inventory, soy sauce and Unique Recipe rooster items.

As soon as the rice is cooked, shred the rooster with a fork, take away the bones and blend the meat by means of the rice. Season with salt and pepper to style – and serve scorching.

House cooks are obsessing over a quite simple ‘Japanese KFC rice’ recipe that is taking the web by storm – and it solely requires 4 components (image of the components, with one girl including a pandan leaf so as to add additional flavour)

Many individuals have been utilizing a rice cooker to rework Colonel’s well-known fried rooster into an inexpensive but scrumptious dish – flavoured with the 11 herbs and spices

Many are utilizing their rice cookers to create the scrumptious dish

‘This dish smells so appetising and is moreish and delicious. Even my well being meals fanatic pals discover this irresistible… Attempt it and you will be suitably impressed with the outcomes,’ Jaycee stated.

‘To make, put two cups of washed Jasmine rice with two cups rooster inventory in a rice cooker. Add one tablespoon of sunshine soy sauce and 4 items of KFC authentic recipe rooster thighs and press the cook dinner button.

‘The trick is to press the cook dinner button of the rice cooker at the very least twice to get that layer of crisp burnt rice on the backside, which is the half that everyone fights over.

‘Attempt it and you will be suitably impressed with the outcomes.’

Different inventive cooks have additionally added their very own components, together with the fried rooster, to the rice cooker, together with spring onion, fried shallots, garlic or bok choy

The tactic includes cooking the rice within the rice cooker, together with soy sauce, rooster inventory and fried rooster

Andrew stated he provides garlic items, spring onion and salt along with his rice, rooster and inventory

Hanif stated the price range dish was excellent for utilizing up any leftover KFC rooster.

Feron stated: ‘Tried this Japanese technique of cooking rice with authentic KFC chickens and it is legitimately good.’

Zigg stated: ‘Attempting out cooking the fashionable KFC rice at residence. Surprisingly yummy!’

And Yanners stated: ‘I head straight to KFC and acquired me a bucket of rooster. Acquired residence, acquired my rice cooker, added just a few of my very own touches and cooked the dish. Its genius.’

Different inventive cooks have additionally added their very own components, together with the fried rooster, to the rice cooker, together with spring onion, fried shallots, garlic or bok choy.

‘I added fried shallots and chopped spring onions simply earlier than serving,’ Jaycee stated.

Andrew stated: ‘Put just a few items of KFC fried rooster, small piece of garlic, two stalks of spring onion, some rooster inventory and rice within the rice cooker and cook dinner.’