Home cook’s recipe for three ingredient banana bread

By Sophie Haslett For Day by day Mail Australia

Revealed: 19:50 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:02 EST, 18 January 2020

Residence cooks are going wild, after a girl shared her DIY recipe for three-ingredient banana bread utilizing a sluggish cooker on-line.

Posting on Fb, the lady stated her recipe is ‘so yummy’, particularly when it is served with butter and golden syrup.

To make the three-ingredient banana bread, all you want is 5 bananas, one tin of condensed milk and a pair of.5 cups of self-raising flour.

Residence cooks are going wild, after a girl shared her DIY recipe for three-ingredient banana bread utilizing a sluggish cooker on-line (pictured after)

To make the three-ingredient banana bread, all you want is 5 bananas, one tin of condensed milk and a pair of.5 cups of self-raising flour (pictured sliced)

To get began, the lady stated it’s essential mash the 5 bananas and blend the elements collectively.

‘Pour them right into a lined cake tin, add three centimetres of water to the underside of your sluggish cooker and place the cake tin contained in the sluggish cooker,’ she stated.

Then, depart your sluggish cooker on excessive for 2 hours with a tea towel beneath the lid, and by the point you come, you must have scrumptious heat banana bread able to eat.

Sharing pictures of her outcomes on-line, a whole lot of individuals had been vastly impressed with the lady’s handiwork with many saying they could not wait to strive the recipe (pictured after)

Sharing pictures of her outcomes on-line, a whole lot of individuals had been vastly impressed with the lady’s handiwork.

‘This appears to be like so good, I am unable to wait to strive subsequent week,’ one individual posted.

‘Wow, I like banana cake, all the time do mine in standard oven, thanks,’ one other added.

A five-ingredient recipe for a chocolate ‘clinkers fudge’ has taken the web by storm (pictured)

To make the dessert, all you want is 2 blocks of milk chocolate, one can of condensed milk, butter, vanilla essence and one packet of clinkers – a childhood sweet dipped in chocolate

This is not the primary low-ingredient recipe to go viral.

Final yr, a savvy mom drew comparable reward for making two apple tea desserts utilizing two primary Woolworths elements value $four.25.

The Australian mum, who posted her handiwork in a baking group on Fb, used a tin of apple slices – which value $three.50 – and two packets of 75c butter cake combine.

Others have made five-ingredient chocolate fudge with two blocks of milk chocolate, one can of condensed milk, butter, vanilla essence and one packet of clinkers – a well-liked childhood sweet dipped in chocolate.

To make this, add the chocolate, condensed milk, one tablespoon of butter or margarine and one tablespoon of vanilla essence to a sluggish cooker.

‘Soften on excessive, stirring each 15 minutes for 45 minutes,’ the prepare dinner stated.

Subsequent put together a tray with baking paper.

‘I line the underside with clinkers (reduce in half) then pour combination over and high with clinkers,’ she stated.

Place within the fridge till set, then serve.