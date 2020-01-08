News

Home cooks set to face the Wall of Chefs for $10Gs prize

January 8, 2020
Contemplate this the motherlode of meals present competitions: Meals Community Canada just lately introduced the Wall of Cooks stacked culinary competitors — judged by the nation’s most iconic cooks!

Premiering Feb, three on Meals Community Canada and hosted by Noah Cappe (of Carnival Eats fame), the ground-breaking Wall of Cooks options an unprecedented rotating roster of the nation’s prime culinary icons concerned in a heart-stopping culinary problem involving dwelling cooks.

Every problem will take a look at the talents and nerves of the cooks as they battle in a state-of-the-art kitchen beneath the towering shadow and watchful eye of “The Wall” – comprised of a revolving panel of those cooks. The rivals battle it out till the ultimate spherical the place the wall of culinary icons in the end declares the winner, awarding the $10,000 prize.

The cooks span from Vancouver, B.C. to St. John’s, N.L., representing numerous cultures and cuisines, whereas bringing completely different views and opinions to the discussion board. A Corus Studios’ Canadian unique sequence, you’ll acknowledge the cooks instantly — Christine Cushing, Lynn Crawford, Massimo Capra, Alex Chen, Rob Feenie, Suzanne Barr, Rob Gentile, Susur Lee, Mark McEwan, and Todd  Perrin, to call only a handful of these taking part.

