Home cooks try out the three-ingredient banana bread recipe for themselves

Since a easy three-ingredient banana bread recipe took social media by storm, different Australian residence cooks have tried it out for themselves and shared the scrumptious creations on-line.

Taking to a gradual cooking group on Fb, the foodies shared photographs of their banana breads and muffins, with some barely tweaking the recipe to go well with their style.

The unique three-ingredient recipe included 5 bananas, one tin of condensed milk and three.5 cups of self-raising flour. Chocolate chips will also be added for further sweetness.

‘I’ve simply popped one into my gradual cooker and used a cake liner! Did not have 5 bananas so I added two eggs for extra moisture,’ one girl wrote subsequent to a snap of her cake.

The identical residence cook dinner later added one other picture highlighting the significance of trial and error.

‘Sadly after 2hrs and 45min it was burnt and rubberish. In future I’ll put in a shower of water and use a baking tin and check out for 2 hours plus. It is all about trial and error with instances and totally different gradual cookers I suppose,’ she wrote.

To make the cake/bread, merely mash the 5 bananas, combine all of the substances collectively and pour right into a lined cake tin. Add three centimeters of water to the underside of the gradual cooker and place the cake tin inside.

Go away the gradual cooker on excessive for 3 hours with a tea towel underneath the lid. After the time has handed you’ll have scrumptious, do-it-yourself banana cake.

In 2018, a savvy mom drew related reward for making two apple tea muffins utilizing two primary Woolworths substances value $four.25.

The Australian mum, who posted her handiwork in a baking group on Fb, used a tin of apple slices – which value $three.50 – and two packets of 75c butter cake combine.

Others have made five-ingredient chocolate fudge with two blocks of milk chocolate, one can of condensed milk, butter, vanilla essence and one packet of clinkers – a well-liked childhood sweet dipped in chocolate.

A five-ingredient recipe for a chocolate ‘clinkers fudge’ has taken the web by storm (pictured)

To make the dessert, all you want is 2 blocks of milk chocolate, one can of condensed milk, butter, vanilla essence and one packet of clinkers – a childhood sweet dipped in chocolate

To make this, add the chocolate, condensed milk, one tablespoon of butter or margarine and one tablespoon of vanilla essence to a gradual cooker.

‘Soften on excessive, stirring each 15 minutes for 45 minutes,’ the cook dinner mentioned.

Subsequent put together a tray with baking paper.

‘I line the underside with clinkers (reduce in half) then pour combination over and high with clinkers,’ she mentioned.

Place within the fridge till set, then serve.

If desserts aren’t your factor, you might additionally make tacky garlic bread with bacon bits – yum!

The gradual cooker Fb group at present has 255,475 likes with 266,044 individuals following the group, creating an enormous worldwide group that anybody can be a part of.