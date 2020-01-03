Home Doorbell Camera Captures Dramatic Video Of Domestic Violence Assault & Kidnapping

Las Vegas police tracked down and arrested a 23-year-old man on the heart of a horrific viral video allegedly exhibiting him kidnapping and assaulting a lady.

A number of hours after midnight on New 12 months’s Eve, a resident of town referred to as legislation enforcement to report an incident that was caught on their doorbell digital camera. Within the footage, which you’ll be able to see (under), a lady is seen sprinting as much as the door and pounding on it, begging for assist.

As quickly as she does it, a person in a white automotive pulls as much as the home and runs as much as the door, grabbing and kicking the lady earlier than dragging her down the sidewalk and forcing her again into his automotive. The entire thing lasted simply seconds, but it surely was so terrifying, police instantly put out vital assets to attempt to discover the obvious kidnapper and his terrified sufferer.

You may see the entire thing go down within the doorbell digital camera video itself, which was launched by police this week in a bid to ask the general public for assist in monitoring down the assailant. Be warned, although — there’s some graphic language and disturbing violence proven on this very quick clip:

Holy s**t… clearly, upon seeing that, cops sprang into motion, realizing they might have a kidnap sufferer on their arms.

And shortly this week the video itself went viral, scoring thousands and thousands of hits throughout social media.

A Suspect Arrested!

Due to good police work and a few assist from the general public, 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers (pictured above, inset) was arrested on Thursday. Vegas cops charged him with kidnapping and home battery; they are saying the assailant and his sufferer, who has remained unidentified, knew one another beforehand and this was an obvious home violence scenario. Ugh…

Police additionally introduced the sufferer has been discovered protected and sound, and he or she’s being cared for now whereas sustaining her privateness. Thank goodness! Rodgers remains to be in jail as of Friday, and shortly it seems he should reply to some fairly severe expenses in a court docket of legislation.

Such a terrifying second… however grateful it was caught on digital camera, a minimum of, giving officers a possibility to place away a really scary individual!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Doorbell cameras have definitely come underneath scrutiny within the final yr over privateness and knowledge management points, however when horrible like this occurs, they certain seem to be a blessing in disguise…