Home field advantage worked for Chiefs, says Watson

KANSAS CITY – As soon as the Texans misplaced momentum, they simply couldn’t get it again?

Why?

“Home field advantage,” stated Houston QB Deshaun Watson. “They kept making plays and they got the crowd into it. We couldn’t overturn the momentum. That’s pretty much it.”

Watson completed the day with sturdy numbers: 31 completions on 52 makes an attempt for 388 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. A efficiency like that, mixed with management of the sport up 24-Zero, you’d suppose it could rank proper up there with probably the most devastating lack of this profession.

Not so, stated Watson.

“Of course it’s the last one, so it is right now,” he stated. “It occurs in everybody’s profession and also you simply hold wanting ahead and be taught from it.

“I’m not likely upset. Like I stated, it’s NFL soccer and it simply didn’t go our approach. The ball didn’t bounce our approach the second half.

I’m very brave for this group, this workforce and this metropolis. You is perhaps upset, however I’m not. As lengthy was I’m part of this group, we’re going to be in video games like this. We’re simply going to maintain pushing ahead and hold transferring.”

Watson shared a part of his postgame dialog with Patrick Mahomes.

“We said the same thing we usually do,” he stated. “I congratulated him and he did the same. I told him to go take it all and stay healthy. He told me he’d hit me up this offseason and we’ll get together to keep pushing forward and try to get better.”