Home Ministry Asks NIA To Initiate Probe Into J&K Cop Davinder Singh

New Delhi:

The Union dwelling ministry has requested the Nationwide investigation Company (NIA) to provoke the method of probing the case of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent Davinder Singh, who was caught in south Kashmir whereas allegedly ferrying two terrorists to Jammu final weekend, officers mentioned on Thursday.

The formal notification of handing over the case to the NIA is anticipated to be issued by the ministry quickly, an official aware of the event mentioned.

Crucial formalities are being accomplished in Jammu in addition to in Delhi earlier than the probe company takes over the case. The NIA has been credited with breaking the nexus between stone pelters and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Some NIA members, posted within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, have been current in the course of the preliminary questioning of Davinder Singh and three others – Naveed Babu, a self-styled district commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, his affiliate Atif Ahmed and a lawyer, Irfan Ahmad Mir, who has been named as an energetic overground employee for terror teams by the police.

The officers mentioned all data can be handed over to the NIA after the case is registered by the company.

Davinder Singh, who was arrested together with the three others on Saturday, had ferried Naveed Babu to Jammu final yr and facilitated his return to Shopian after “rest and recuperation”.

He’s believed to have taken Rs 12 lakh for “smuggling” the 2 terrorists to Chandigarh and organize for his or her lodging for a few months, the officers mentioned.

Irfan Ahmed Mir, who was driving the automobile when he together with the others have been caught by the police from a nationwide freeway in Kulgam district, could develop into a prize catch for the NIA as it’s alleged that he was carrying orders from Pakistan.

He had visited the neighbouring nation 5 occasions on an Indian passport.