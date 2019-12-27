Home Ministry Relaxes Travel Conditions For Overseas Indians (OCI)

This isn’t obligatory within the age group of 21-50 years, ministry spokesperson mentioned.

Abroad Citizenship of India cardholders, in sure age teams, can journey to India even when they haven’t re-registered it after the issuance of their new passports, because the Residence Ministry has relaxed journey situations until June 30, 2020, an official mentioned on Friday.

An Abroad Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder is required to re-register every time a brand new passport is issued until 20 years of age and as soon as after 50 years of age, the ministry spokesperson mentioned on twitter.

This isn’t obligatory within the age group of 21-50 years, she mentioned.

As a way to facilitate OCI cardholders, the requirement has been relaxed until June 30, 2020, in line with the union residence ministry directions dated December 17, 2019, however they must carry previous and new passports, she mentioned.

The OCI card provides the cardholder lifelong visa to India.

The ministry has been knowledgeable that immigration authorities and airways in some nations will not be permitting OCI cardholders to journey to India as a result of both the cardholder didn’t re-registered after attaining 50 years of age or didn’t get it re-issued on passport renewal (for the age group of under 20 years), the December 17 order mentioned.

“It is informed that instruction regarding re-issuance of OCI card on renewal of passport or on attaining specified age is a requirement expected to be timely complied with by the OCI card holders,” the ministry mentioned.

The ministry requested the Exterior Affairs Ministry to recommendation the Indian Missions overseas to briefly chill out the situations within the wake of issues confronted by the cardholders, it mentioned.

“In case an OCI cardholder below the age of 20 years has not got the OCI card re-issued on change of passport, he/she may travel on the strength of his/her existing OCI card bearing old passport number till June 30, 2020 subject to the condition that along with the new passport, the OCI cardholder carries old passport mentioned in the OCI card,” the order posted on twitter by the spokesperson mentioned.

“In case an OCI cardholder who has attained the age of 50 years and got his/her passport renewed subsequently but has not got his/her OCI card re-issued on renewal of passport, he/she may travel till June 30, 2020 on the strength of the existing OCI card along with new and old passport,” it additional mentioned.

