An aristocrat who’s 65th in line to the British throne will likely be spending Christmas behind bars after he was jailed for over a second racially aggravated crime.

Rowan Nash Lascelles, 42, has been jailed for sixteen weeks after he was discovered responsible of harrassing Avi Daoudi at Victoria Practice Station on April 18.

The distant royal, who’s the great-great grandson of George V, has paradoxically been staying at a homeless hostel named within the late monarch’s honour.

His father, The Hon. James Lascelles, is The Queen’s first cousin, as soon as eliminated, and his nice grandmother was the daughter of George VI, and the Queen’s aunt.

Final Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Courtroom, Lascelles was sentenced to sixteen weeks imprisonment.

He additionally acquired one week to run concurrently for leaping bail at Hendon Magistrates Courtroom the place in his absence he was convicted for the racially aggravated harassment at Victoria.

A second cost of racially aggravated harassment towards Shubhamangla Sampanguramareddy was dismissed.

He acquired eight weeks imprisonment and was ordered to pay a £122 sufferer surcharge.

A further eight weeks imprisonment was added, to run consecutively, for breaching a neighborhood order imposed for the same offence.

Lascelles, of King George V Hostel, 75 Nice Peter Avenue, Victoria was convicted final July of the racially aggravated assault of a Leicester Sq. on line casino doorman and racially abusing his supervisor.

On that event he spat blood in a bouncer’s face after preventing outdoors with some homeless males and referred to as the supervisor a ‘Paki.’

Once more Lascelles jumped bailed and didn’t seem for the trial.