Homeless but not friendless: How a Facebook group supports people on the streets

Evangeline Elmendorf Greene can go a complete day — typically extra — with out talking to anybody in Santa Fe, N.M. When she wakes up within the cab of her truck and heads over to the Walmart to clean up, she sees households buying collectively and feels alienated from their world of on a regular basis errands and heat beds.

“I feel like a shadow in the world,” Greene stated.

However when she turns to the glow of her smartphone, Greene has pals at her fingertips. A few of them she has recognized for years, however solely behind the glassy display of her telephone. They share tales of making an attempt to sleep on chilly sidewalks, swabbing down their legs and arms with child wipes, discovering low-cost hacks to remain heat or cool.

Former schoolteacher Theodore Henderson was evicted after he grew to become ailing, and ended up dwelling in a park in Chinatown. He hosts a podcast known as “We the Unhoused,” a time period he began utilizing as a result of “homeless” was typically being spat at him like a slur, he stated. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Occasions)

There are Fb teams for individuals who adore betta fish, for mushroom hunters, the newly engaged, engineers, Pilates instructors, cryptocurrency traders, folks making an attempt out the keto food plan or monitoring the aurora borealis.

A Fb group for homeless folks — greater than 1,200 members and counting — is likely to be sudden however no more unusual. Smartphones have develop into frequent even among the many destitute, who depend on telephones and web entry to hunt work, housing and different assist. Many have additionally turned to the web to ease the isolation and disdain they face on the streets.

In a single put up, an 18-year-old says she has been homeless for the reason that dying of her father. Inside minutes, somebody replies “so sorry for your loss.” In one other put up, somebody thanks folks for checking in after her daughter underwent surgical procedure.

And a girl who had escaped homelessness by going again to an abusive ex stated she now had days to get out of her home, after the ex determined to maneuver to Florida.



“I’m terrified at the thought of going to a shelter if I could even find one with available space, no family left alive, no friends to turn to due to years of being controlled and isolated,” she wrote.

“I guess my question is how do you continue to fight when you just feel like giving up?” she requested.

In Phoenix, Jamie Adams stated the non-public group saved her from succumbing to melancholy.

“You can go in there and get reinforcement without anyone trying to shrink you or fix you,” stated Adams, who’s now dwelling in an prolonged keep resort. “They listen. A lot of people don’t listen.”

Theodore Henderson shares a water balloon with Genevieve Walan, eight, in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood. He’s my buddy and he’s humorous,” Genevieve says. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Occasions)

The web group was launched three years in the past by Mark Horvath, who based the nonprofit Invisible Individuals to alter public perceptions of homeless folks by means of storytelling, training and advocacy. Horvath, who was as soon as homeless in Hollywood, wished to assist construct a web based group to offer peer help across the clock.

The bottom guidelines are easy, Horvath stated: Deal with folks with grace and kindness. Everyone must really feel secure. No private assaults. No racism. And no fundraising. Though the group is supposed for homeless and previously homeless folks, it additionally contains nurses, docs and social employees who’re there to assist.

Horvath stated in a single occasion, the group swiftly linked somebody in want with a close-by physician. In one other, a Houston lady reached out to the group, asking somebody to name her whereas she was strolling again to her tent at night time.

Wendi Taylor stated it was the primary time she had walked alone down that poorly lit avenue after she had survived a sexual assault. Not lengthy after she posted on the web page, a previously homeless lady known as her and stayed on the telephone as Taylor walked down a darkened lot, prepare tracks and a shadowy, wooded space on her manner again from Burger King.

“It was still fresh in my mind,” Taylor stated of her assault. When she had shared her story weeks earlier, ladies within the group quickly responded, “‘I never told anyone this, but …’ That very same story. Again and again.

Youngsters look although video games as Theodore Henderson reads within the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Occasions)

“All of these women coming out and saying how brave I was to tell that story — it made me want to tell everybody,” Taylor stated.

Derrick Soo, one of many moderators for the web page, credit the group with stopping two suicides over the vacations. “You can reach out to folks in the group at any time and you’re going to get a response within seconds,” stated Soo, who’s previously homeless and lives in Oakland.

In Phoenix, Adams discovered the group after Googling one thing like “tips on being homeless.” Her newfound pals really helpful shopping for cans of Vienna sausage and soda crackers to fill her abdomen and gave her tips about retaining warmth below a skinny blanket.

Additionally they commiserated about traumas, indignities and worries: being doused with water by strangers, weighing how to reply to abuse in a neighboring tent, surviving sexual assault.

Adams began typing her first put up. “The not having enough food, I have learned to live with. It is the being dirty that gets to me,” she wrote. She went on to recount dropping her job and her house, bunking someplace with no working bathroom or range. “I just want to just lay down and die.”

“I was raised up in the South. You don’t go around broadcasting your problems,” Adams stated in a current interview, her South Carolina childhood nonetheless resonant in her drawl. “But I had to have somewhere to vent or I wasn’t going to make it.”

Trauma is rampant amongst homeless folks: One research of homeless youth discovered that 57% of respondents had suffered a traumatic occasion. One other survey of homeless seniors in Oakland discovered that 37% had been bodily or sexually assaulted as minors and 53% had been victimized as adults. Greater than 10% had been attacked within the earlier six months.

These numbers are “astronomically higher” than amongst older adults within the basic inhabitants, stated Margot Kushel, director of the UC San Francisco Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative. Kushel stated the figures present each that homeless folks are likely to have skilled trauma all through their lives, and that “the experience of homelessness is really shattering.”

Tod Gunther turned to the net group as a councilman in his Washington city, the place folks typically got here to public conferences or logged onto social media to complain about homeless folks being “criminals and drug addicts and drunkards and losers.” None of them knew that he was homeless himself, bedding down in shelters and on the road.

“The last thing I wanted to do was go through the City Council finding out. I didn’t know what would happen,” stated Gunther, who stated he spent roughly a 12 months on the streets after a “personal tragedy” earlier than getting again into housing. “You become a zero. Few people understand it.”

Soo known as cellphones “one of the most important tools for anybody living unhoused.” A USC research of a whole lot of homeless adults who have been headed into everlasting housing in L.A. or Lengthy Seashore discovered that 94% owned a cellphone, 58% had a smartphone, and 51% used their telephones to entry the web.

These charges weren’t dramatically completely different than folks of the identical age within the basic inhabitants, researchers famous.

USC analysis affiliate professor Concord Rhoades stated that modest smartphones can typically be reasonably priced if customers depend on wifi or federally backed web service, and that the upfront expense for a telephone is worth it for a lot of homeless folks as “a lifeline to help you exit homelessness.”

“Suppose you get attacked. How are you going to get a medical response? And there are unhoused people that are trying to work. You have to have a callback number,” stated Theodore Henderson, who lives in a park in L.A.’s Chinatown.

“And it connects you with something,” Henderson added. “You crave human interaction. We don’t stop being human because we’re out here on the street.”

When Victoria Bustamante was panicking about dropping her spot in a Los Angeles shelter earlier than one other web site was out there for her and her six youngsters, she made a plea in a stay video to the Fb group, hoping somebody may assist her finagle an extension.

Bustamante stated that Horvath ended up connecting her with the Union Rescue Mission, the place she stayed till area opened up at a San Fernando Valley middle for ladies and kids.

“I don’t think I would be able to post that video on my regular Facebook. I don’t think people would understand me,” stated Bustamante, who stated she fled an abusive relationship and have become homeless after a landlord refused to let her preserve staying along with her sister. After years in shelters and motels, she now has housing by means of a Part eight voucher.

Henderson known as the Fb group “a respite to share our fears and not be castigated.”

When the previous schoolteacher ended up dwelling in a park in Chinatown after turning into ailing and being evicted from an house, he felt crushing disgrace. Previous pals didn’t perceive or chided him that “God helps those who help themselves,” he stated.

“Here is a college-educated black man that went to school. Did everything you’re supposed to do,” Henderson stated of himself. “And now I’m waiting for the bathroom for a sponge bath.”

Within the Fb group, “I encourage them and they encourage me,” stated Henderson, who hosts a podcast known as “We the Unhoused.” He began utilizing the time period “unhoused” as a result of “homeless” was typically being spat at him like a slur, he stated.

“The housed community should understand that everybody needs a safe space from the vitriol,” Henderson stated. “If we had a supportive society, that wouldn’t be necessary.”