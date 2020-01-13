NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND—In keeping with eyewitnesses on the scene, a homeless and completely raveled Prince Harry was noticed Monday consuming out of residential rubbish cans solely 24 hours after stepping away from the Royal Household. “I heard a clatter in the alleyway, so I circled around and found him rooting around in my trash and kind of quietly muttering to himself,” mentioned Northamptonshire resident Sarah Christie, describing the unshaven, filth-covered Duke of Sussex as “clearly not in a good place” within the wake of asserting plans to distance himself from the British monarchy, whereas expressing concern concerning the senior royal’s bloodshot eyes and foul stench. “I asked if he needed help, but he just hissed at me and went back to sucking on this half-eaten chicken bone he’d rooted up. Frankly, I was trying to keep my distance because I wasn’t 100% sure he wasn’t going to lunge.” At press time, Christie had referred to as the police after witnessing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle repeatedly try and dump her child to folks ready at a close-by bus cease.