Homeowner is fined £60,000 because he deliberately damaged 90-year-old protected cedar tree

A home-owner who broken a 90-year-old tree so badly it needed to be felled has been fined over £60,000.

Stephen Lawrence, from Chelmsford, Essex, had made two functions to the council to fell the mature protected cedar, however each had been refused by the council.

Regardless of warnings, he stripped the bark off the decrease trunk, in response to the council, and holes had been drilled into the wooden.

Chelmsford Metropolis Council mentioned the harm was so intensive it needed to be felled – and took him to court docket.

Lawrence pleaded responsible to wilful harm to a protected tree at Basildon Magistrates Courtroom on 12 December.

The defendant was initially fined £90,000, however this was diminished to £60,000 plus prices of £1,004.82 and a sufferer surcharge of £32, primarily based on his early responsible plea.

Councillor Mike Mackrory, cupboard member for sustainable communities, mentioned: ‘It is a vital high quality which displays the age and the worth of the tree, to individuals within the native neighbourhood who loved seeing it on daily basis, to the wildlife who lived in it, and to the broader atmosphere as bushes like this are massively necessary in absorbing carbon.

The tree was a formidable, mature cedar in a conservation space to the entrance of Mr Lawrence’s Grade II-listed property

‘The unhappy factor is that on the level when the harm was first found, though the harm was intensive, the tree might nonetheless have survived.

‘It was the additional assaults on it, after Mr Lawrence had been ordered to stop damaging it within the spring, which fully completed it off and meant that there was now no likelihood that this stunning outdated tree might dwell.’

The tree was a formidable, mature cedar in a conservation space to the entrance of Mr Lawrence's Grade II-listed property.

The council mentioned it was most likely planted shortly after the home was inbuilt 1908.

The court docket heard that Mr Lawrence was in flagrant breach of the laws, persevering with to deliberately harm the tree following visits and written letters from the council in January this 12 months.

At that time, he had stripped the tree partly of bark, the council declare.

In Might officers discovered that regardless of sending a request to stop any additional works, Mr Lawrence had fully stripped the decrease trunk of the tree, the council declare.

It was then bleeding sap, holes had been drilled into the trunk and it was completely de-barked round the entire circumference, they declare.

The high quality was partly primarily based on an evaluation of the tree’s worth, each financial and when it comes to worth to the neighborhood and atmosphere, of £48,000.