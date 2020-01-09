Honda’s ‘augmented driving’ concept toggles between autonomous and manual by watching your eyes

By James Pero In Las Vegas For Dailymail.com

Whereas many automakers are in a rush to nix conventional driving in favor of totally autonomous automobiles, Honda is holding on tight to the steering wheel in a brand new ‘augmented’ expertise that blends the very best each worlds.

The idea, which is on show at CES in Las Vegas, combines a number of novel driving applied sciences which can be designed to assist drivers seamlessly change between guide and autonomous modes, together with a moveable steering wheel that doubles as an accelerator and brake.

The wheel, turned brake and accelerator, which Honda offered MailOnline a simulated demo of, is managed by both pulling (braking) or pushing (accelerating) it away from one’s physique.

Honda’s augmented driving idea was showcased at CES in Las Vegas and contains a number of applied sciences that hope to mix autonomous and guide driving

In a digital demonstration, MailOnline examined out facets of Honda’s high-tech steering wheel that additionally doubles as an accelerator and brake

It is also geared up with sensor across the outer ring that may really feel a driver’s contact.

When the automobile is in its autonomous state a passenger can swipe their hand left or proper excessive of the steering wheel to make it change lanes.

The steering wheel can even activate the automobile by double-tapping the highest and might by moved from one facet to a different, which means an individual sitting anyplace within the automobile – left, center, or proper – may drive.

Maybe essentially the most intriguing facet of Honda’s augmented driving idea was the inclusion of eye-reading know-how that helped to discern whether or not a driver was wanting on the highway or out the window at a scenic view.

This facet of the Honda’s idea permits the automobile to intelligently change between autonomous and guide modes with out ever having to press a button.

In a hands-on demonstration, MailOnline examined the know-how in a digital simulation.

This facet of the Honda’s idea permits the automobile to intelligently change between autonomous and guide modes with out ever having to press a button. To ensure that its system to really work, autonomous automobiles must attain stage 5 – totally autonomy – which may very well be a methods down the highway

Whereas augmented driving may assist to bridge the divide between guide and autonomous automobiles, Honda’s idea remains to be simply that – an thought

A Honda consultant instructed us to shift our gaze as we drove by the simulation, turning from the highway to a separate side-panel the place a number of digital windmills resided.

With out skipping a beat, the automobile, which was eye-tracking by a sensor embedded within the dashboard, switched from its guide state into an autonomous one.

As an added security function, the automobile’s steering wheel additionally deactivates till sensors choose driver’s gaze has returned to the highway -a function that’s meant to mitigate the opportunity of unintentionally jostling the steering wheel.

Although it might appear unusual for Honda to go to such lengths to protect guide driving whereas most automakers have dumped their assets into getting people away from the driving force’s seat, a Honda consultant advised MailOnline that a part of the corporate’s mission is to protect the ‘thrill.’

The automobile’s steering wheel additionally deactivates till sensors choose driver’s gaze has returned to the highway, – a function that’s meant to mitigate the opportunity of unintentionally jostling the steering wheel. And as you may see, the inside seems to even be very snug

‘In an autonomous future this allows you to nonetheless get that sensation of driving,’ mentioned Jaymie Robinson.

‘Some individuals nonetheless actually get pleasure from driving and do not wish to totally surrender that job.’

Whereas augmented driving may assist to bridge the divide between guide and autonomous automobiles, Honda’s idea remains to be simply that – an thought.

To ensure that its system to really work, autonomous automobiles must attain stage 5 – totally autonomy – which may very well be a methods down the highway.