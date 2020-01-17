Hong Kong Airline Compels Woman Take Pregnancy Test Before Flight

Midori Nishida was compelled to take a being pregnant check on the Hong Kong airport.

A Hong Kong airline compelled a Japanese lady to take a being pregnant check earlier than permitting her on a flight to a Pacific island common with moms looking for US citizenship for his or her infants.

Midori Nishida, 25, was escorted to a public bathroom at Hong Kong airport and informed to urinate on a strip in November earlier than being granted permission to board her Hong Kong Specific flight to the US territory of Saipan.

She had declared in a questionnaire at check-in that she was not pregnant however airline employees however requested she endure a “fit-to-fly” evaluation designed for girls with a physique measurement or form resembling a pregnant lady. The check outcome got here up unfavourable.

“It was very humiliating and frustrating,” Nishida informed the Wall Road Journal.

She grew up on Saipan and her household have lived on the island for greater than 20 years.

The airline apologised to Nishida and mentioned the apply had been discontinued when contacted by AFP.

“We have immediately suspended the practice while we review it. We’d like to apologise for the distress caused,” the airline mentioned in a press release.

Hong Kong Specific mentioned it had taken “action on flights to Saipan from February 2019 to help ensure US immigration laws were not being undermined”, in response to considerations raised by the island’s authorities.

“We recognise the significant concerns this practice has caused,” it mentioned.

Saipan is a well-liked vacation spot for girls wanting to provide beginning on US soil to safe American citizenship for his or her baby.

In 2018 practically 600 infants had been born to vacationers within the Northern Mariana Islands, which sit simply north of Guam, additionally a US territory- a determine higher than the variety of infants born to locals.

In accordance with knowledge from native well being authorities, 575 Chinese language guests gave beginning there that yr.

The inflow adopted the introduction in 2009 of a visa-waiver programme to draw Chinese language holidaymakers, a scheme that made the islands the one US territory the place Chinese language residents take pleasure in visa-free entry.

However lately Saipan has stepped up measures to curb beginning tourism by requiring airways to hold out screenings.

