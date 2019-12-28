December 28, 2019 | 10:15am

A medic treats a person who was hit by pepper spray deployed by police after a pro-democracy protest. AFP by way of Getty Photographs

A whole bunch of pro-democracy protesters swarmed a Hong Kong shopping center close to the border of mainland China Saturday, and had been met by pepper spray-wielding police, who arrested a couple of dozen folks within the newest flare-up.

The Sheung Shui mall, which is simply over the border from the Chinese language metropolis of Shenzhen, is widespread with so-called parallel merchants who purchase massive volumes of duty-free items in Hong Kong after which promote them on the mainland. Hong Kong residents blame them for overcrowding and pushing up costs and rents.

It’s the newest procuring heart focused within the demonstrators’ weeks-long marketing campaign to strain the federal government by disrupting financial exercise. The black-clad protesters, many sporting masks, marched via the mall chanting “Go back to China.”

“Our intention is to make shops close their gates. There are many parallel traders, we want to cast them out,” Kelly, a 17-year-old protester sporting a masks, advised Reuters.

The Hong Kong protests started greater than six months in the past in response to a since-withdrawn extradition invoice, and have since expanded to turn out to be a broader pro-democracy motion.

Extra protests are deliberate within the subsequent few days, together with a countdown to New Yr’s Day and a march on Jan. 1 organized by the civil human rights entrance that might entice hundreds.

With Submit wires