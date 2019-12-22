Hong Kong riot police berak up a solidarity rally for China’s Uighurs

Hong Kong riot police broke up a solidarity rally for China’s Uighurs on Sunday – with one officer drawing a pistol – as town’s pro-democracy motion likened their plight to that of the oppressed Muslim minority.

The initially peaceable rally descended into chaos when a small group of protesters eliminated a Chinese language flag from a close-by authorities constructing and tried to burn it, an AFP reporter on the scene mentioned.

Organisers stopped the flag being burned however riot police then swooped in with pepper spray, sparking anger from the gang who threw water bottles.

Police detain a person throughout a rally in Hong Kong right now to indicate help for the Uighur minority in China

A person wears a Mesut Ozil soccer shirt after the Arsenal midfielder spoke out this week in regards to the alleged mistreatment of the ethnic group

A journalist receives assist after being pepper-sprayed by the police following a heated verbal alternate throughout a rally

A person carrying a Man Fawkes masks which has come to signify international protest actions, whereas holding a Chinese language flag rearranged to appear to be a swastika

One officer drew his side-arm and pointed it on the crowd however didn’t hearth. A number of protesters had been seen being detained.

The rally in help of Uighurs is more likely to anger Beijing.

China has confronted worldwide condemnation for rounding up an estimated a million Uighurs and different largely Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps within the northwestern area of Xinjiang.

The emergence of an enormous surveillance and jail system that now blankets a lot of Xinjiang has been watched intently in Hong Kong which has been convulsed by six months of big and typically violent protests towards Beijing’s rule.

Professional-Uighur chants and flags have turn out to be commonplace in Hong Kong’s marches however Sunday’s rally was the primary to be particularly devoted to Uighurs.

Lots of these attending had been waving the flag of ‘East Turkestan’, the time period many Uighur separatists use for Xinjiang

Round 1,000 individuals gathered in a sq. near town’s harbourfront listening to speeches warning that the Chinese language Communist Social gathering’s crackdown in Xinjiang might in the future be replicated in Hong Kong

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese language flag was faraway from a flag pole through the protest

‘We will not neglect those that share a standard aim with us, our wrestle for freedom and democracy and the fad towards the Chinese language Communist Social gathering,’ one speaker shouted by a loudspeaker to cheers from the gang.

Lots of these attending had been waving the flag of ‘East Turkestan’, the time period many Uighur separatists use for Xinjiang, which has a white crescent moon on a blue background.

Others wore blue face masks displaying the East Turkestan flag. Flags for Tibet – one other stressed area of China that has lengthy been below a safety lock down – had been additionally flown in addition to Taiwan flags.

China runs Hong Kong on a ‘one nation, two techniques’ mannequin which permits the monetary hub key freedoms which are denied individuals on the authoritarian mainland.

Protesters stand alongside a US flag behind a big banner which reads: ‘Hong Kong stands with Tibetans and Uyghurs’

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil (pictured within the signal), a German of Turkish origin, criticised China’s actions final week and the Muslim group’s silence however has since come below a barrage of assaults from Beijing

Come 2047 – 50 years after Britain handed town again – the deal ends.

Many Hong Kongers worry an more and more assertive China is already eroding these freedoms, particularly since Xi Jinping turned president.

Many at Sunday’s rally mentioned they felt a mainland fashion authorities is across the nook.

‘The Chinese language authorities are management freaks, they cannot stand any opinions they disagree with,’ Katherine, a protester in her late twenties and a civil servant, advised AFP earlier than police moved in.

‘In Xinjiang they’re doing what they’re doing as a result of they’ve the ability to take action. Once they take over Hong Kong they’ll do the identical,’ she added.

A police officer holds his baton as his colleagues detain a person throughout right now’s demonstrations

China rolled out a sweeping crackdown on Uighurs and different Muslim minorities after a collection of lethal assaults by militants

It bristles at any criticism of its insurance policies in Xinjiang and warns towards international criticism.

Beijing initially denied the existence of the Xinjiang camps, however now says they’re ‘vocational coaching centres’ essential to fight terrorism.

Few Muslim nations have overtly criticised China given its large financial clout.

However more and more excessive profile figures are talking out.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, a German of Turkish origin, criticised China’s actions final week and the Muslim group’s silence however has since come below a barrage of assaults from Beijing.