December 25, 2019 | 2:36pm

Riot police officer ask the press the depart the as they arrest protesters

A protester seen holding an umbrella as riot police fired a tear fuel canister in the direction of him

Riot police safe an space as they maintain up a warning flag throughout a standoff with protesters

Riot police safe an space in a shopping center in Hong Kong as anti-government protesters rally

A lady sporting a Santa costume walks on the road in Hong Kong after riot police used a water cannon to disperse bystanders

A person with a Santa hat stands in entrance of riot police in Hong Kong

Anti-government protesters stormed via buying facilities in Hong Kong on Christmas, chanting pro-democracy slogans and forcing a mall to shut early as cops fired tear fuel to disperse crowds for the second day in a row.

“Confrontation is expected, it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas,” stated Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant employee who was a part of a crowd swapping insults with police exterior a shopping mall within the Mong Kok district, CNBC reported.

“I’m disappointed the government still didn’t respond to any of our … demands. We continue to come out even if we don’t have much hope.”

Riot cops patrolled a number of neighborhoods whereas vacationers and consumers, many sporting Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled by.

Lots of of protesters, wearing black and sporting face masks, swarmed buying malls across the Chinese language-ruled metropolis, shouting slogans corresponding to “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!”

Police arrested a number of individuals in a shopping center within the Sha Tin district after pepper-spraying them, and the mall closed early.

Town’s chief Carrie Lam stated in a Fb put up on Wednesday that many Hong Kongers and vacationers have been upset that their “Christmas Eve celebrations have been ruined by a group of reckless and selfish rioters”.

“Such illegal acts have not only dampened the festive mood but also adversely affected local businesses,” Lam stated.

The protests started in June, prompted by a invoice that might have allowed the extradition of felony suspects to mainland China.

The invoice was later withdrawn, however demonstrations have since advanced right into a broader motion demanding investigations into police brutality and democratic reform.