Hong Kong’s Cathay Airlines Crew Told To Wear Masks Amid Virus Outbreak

Cathay Pacific Airways crew concern they will catch virus (Representational)

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will enable flight attendants to put on a surgical masks whereas working mainland China flights attributable to issues over the brand new coronoavirus, however the attendants’ union needs the measure to use to all flights.

The coronavirus struck as hundreds of thousands of Chinese language ready to journey for the Lunar New Yr, heightening contagion dangers and posing a contemporary risk to demand for the airline, which has been battered by months of typically violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union stated it had acquired a “tremendous” quantity of emails and messages from members involved over catching the virus given they’re uncovered to over 300 passengers from quite a few locations on a single flight.”All of them are worried about the risk they are taking every time they go to work,” the union stated on its Fb web page on Tuesday

“It is time for the Company to properly address their concerns and allow Cabin Crew to wear masks on all flights.”To this point, it stated, the airline was not permitting cabin crew to put on masks aside from Wuhan flights.

The outbreak started within the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.Cathay stated on Wednesday it had informed crew they may use their discretion and select to put on a surgical masks whereas working on mainland China flights. Authorities have confirmed greater than 300 circumstances of the virus in China, largely in Wuhan the place authorities on Tuesday stated six folks had died.

The illness has unfold to different elements of China, together with 5 circumstances in capital Beijing.Circumstances have additionally been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, all involving individuals who had been to Wuhan.

CATHAY’S VIRUS FRONTLINE

Cathay stated that as required by the Hong Kong well being authorities, it was distributing well being declaration varieties and might be making face masks and antiseptic wipes accessible on the boarding gate to passengers travelling from Wuhan to Hong Kong.

“Our frontline staff are reminded to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene, and to remain alert and vigilant while being on the lookout for passengers presenting with infectious disease symptoms,” the airline stated.

Cathay has already been hit by plummeting demand because of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, main it to chop capability and defer the supply of 4 planes. Shares in Cathay have fallen by 10 per cent because the begin of January because the virus has unfold.

Jefferies analysts stated shares in Cathay and mainland Chinese language carriers might stay beneath strain for a while if the coronavirus scenario paralleled the 2003 SARS outbreak and circumstances continued to extend. That coronavirus outbreak killed almost 800 folks.

“During SARS in 2003, share prices only bottomed two months after first being recognised by the WTO on 26 Feb 2003 despite China total passenger traffic declining until June 2003,” the analysts stated in a word to shoppers on Tuesday

