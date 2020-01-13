Honor 9X launch live streaming: Where to watch event live and watch to expect

Huawei caught between US-China battle













Huawei’s sub-brand Honor goes to make an enormous splash with its new product vary for 2020. After holding issues quiet for nearly a yr, Honor is bringing again the warmth by launching three merchandise from totally different classes. Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and Honor Band 5i health tracker are solely a day away from being formally launched in India.

Honor 9X launch occasion will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the place the Chinese language model will even showcase its smartwatch and health tracker for the Indian market. Honor has expressed its intent to carry extra merchandise to India in 2020, constructing a whole ecosystem and never simply specializing in a single product line.

Watching Honor occasion reside

Honor can be live-streaming the complete occasion reside on its Fb and YouTube official channels. Viewers from throughout the nation can tune-in at midday tomorrow to witness the launch of Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i.

Honor 9X launch reside streamingYouTube screengrab

Watch Honor occasion on Fb

Watch Honor occasion on YouTube

Honor 9X

Honor 9X is the star of tomorrow’s present. The price range smartphone goes to boost the competitors within the Indian smartphone market, taking the combat to the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and others.

Honor 9X is anticipated to be priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,000. For the value, it presents 6.59-inch Full HD show, twin rear cameras with 48MP and 2MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing snapper. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset and Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1 out-of-the-box. The telephone packs a four,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a pop-up selfie digital camera, USB Sort-C port and a Three.5mm headphone jack.

Honor 9XHonor

Honor Magic Watch 2

Based mostly on its worldwide pricing, Honor Magic Watch 2 is to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 relying on the fashions. There can be 42mm and 46mm variants, which is able to function a 1.2-inch round AMOLED show and 1.39-inch show, respectively. The smartwatch can be powered by Kirin A1 SoC, 4GB onboard storage, GPS, multiple-activity tracker and extra.

Honor Magic Watch 2Honor through Twitter

The smartwatch presents 5ATM water resistance, coronary heart price monitor even underwater, digital pace-setter, and sleep problem prognosis amongst different well being options.

Honor Band 5i

Honor Band 5i is anticipated to be priced round Rs 1,000 going by the competitors within the health tracker market in India. Honor Band 5i options zero.96-inch touchscreen show, 5ATM water resistance, 9 separate sport modes, optical coronary heart price sensor, IR mild sporting detection sensor, Three-axis inertial sensor and Bluetooth four.2. The tracker is powered by a 91mAh battery, which guarantees 9 days on a single cost.