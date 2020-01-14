Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i launched: Price, features, launch offers

Huawei caught between US-China battle













Honor has kicked off 2020 with the launch of a brand new smartphone, a smartwatch and a health tracker in India, making its presence felt once more after nearly a 12 months. Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and Honor Band 5i health tracker are focused in direction of the lots with their aggressive pricing.

Honor’s occasion additionally witnessed a shock announcement of two Bluetooth earphones, Honor Sport and Honor Sport Professional, priced at Rs Three,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. Honor is actually making daring statements by means of its refreshed product vary. However the Honor 9X smartphone remained the star of the present, so let’s take a deeper dive into every thing that was launched on the occasion.

Value, availability, launch affords

Honor 9X is available in two variants – 4GB 128GB and 6GB 128GB – costing Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Patrons can select between Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue when the telephone goes on sale through Flipkart January 19 onwards.

Honor 9X launched in IndiaHonor

As part of the launch provide, there is a Rs 1,000 low cost on the bottom mannequin of Honor 9X on the primary day of the sale. ICICI Financial institution bank card holders and Kotak Mahindra clients get 10 % low cost on the acquisition of the telephone until January 22.

Shifting on to Honor Magic Watch 2, which is available in two variants goes on sale on January 19 as properly, however on Amazon. Nonetheless, Amazon Prime members get to purchase the smartwatch a day earlier than others. Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm mannequin is priced at Rs 12,999 for Charcoal Black hue and Rs 14,999 for Flax Brown shade. Equally, the 42mm variant prices Rs 11,999 for Agate Black variant and Rs 14,999 for Sakura Gold.

Honor Magic Watch 2Honor through Twitter

As part of the launch provide, Honor is providing a free Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones with the acquisition of Magic Watch 2. Patrons additionally get 6-month no-cost EMI, 10 % on the spot low cost for SBI bank card holders, and Reliance Jio advantages on choose recharge plans.

Lastly, Honor additionally launched Band 5i health tracker in India for Rs 1,999. It’ll go on sale alongside Magic Watch 2 through Amazon.in beginning January 19. Amazon Prime members get early entry sale. Patrons can select from completely different colors of bands, however the show is available in commonplace black. There are not any affords on this product.

Honor 9X

Show: 6.59-inch Full HD show Primary digicam: 48MP (f/1.eight, AIS Tremendous Evening mode) 8MP wide-angle 2MP depth sensor Secondary digicam: 16MP (f/2.2) pop-up selfie digicam CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710F RAM: 4GB/6GB Storage: 128GB OS: Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 Battery: four,000mAh with 10W charging help Add-ons: USB Sort-C, rear fingerprint sensor, twin SIM, microSD card help, 4G VoLTE

Honor Magic Watch 2

Show: 1.2-inch (42mm)/1.39-inch (46mm) AMOLED display Battery: 7 days (42mm)/ 14 days (46mm) Design: Spherical dial, chrome steel construct Monitoring: eight out of doors modes, 7 indoor sports activities, digital pace-setting, heart-rate, sleep issues Sturdiness: 5ATM water resistance

Honor Band 5i