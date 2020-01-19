Hooray Henry! Booker Prize-winning book Wolf Hall is voted Britain’s favourite historical novel 

By Eleanor Sharples Television & Radio Reporter For The Every day Mail

When it involves royal historical past, you possibly can’t beat the Tudors for scandal and intrigue – although the Windsors are placing in a spirited effort.

So maybe it ought to come as little shock that Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Corridor has been named as Britain’s favorite historic novel.

The Booker Prize-winning e book was voted high in a ballot, simply months earlier than Mantel’s eagerly-awaited conclusion to her Tudor trilogy – The Mirror and the Gentle – is launched.

Literary crown: Claire Foy and Damian Lewis within the BBC 2015 Wolf Corridor sequence. Mantel’s second e book within the saga, Carry Up the Our bodies, was revealed in 2012

Wolf Corridor, revealed in 2009, tells the story of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to energy within the courtroom of King Henry VIII and has bought 1,027,278 copies throughout all print editions.

Mantel’s second e book within the saga, Carry Up the Our bodies, was revealed in 2012 and likewise received the Booker Prize.

The novels had been efficiently tailored for TV with Claire Foy starring as Anne Boleyn, Damian Lewis as Henry VIII and Mark Rylance as Cromwell.

The Walter Scott Prize got here up with a shortlist of ten novels to have fun its tenth anniversary.

Within the ballot, second place went to Rosemary Sutcliff’s Roman journey story The Eagle of the Ninth and third to Dorothy Dunnett’s The Sport of Kings.