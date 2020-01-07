January 7, 2020 | 2:04am

Hooters has launched a vegetarian model of their boneless rooster wings — a meatless recreation of the nuggets that Hooters women couldn’t even differentiate from the unique wings.

The wings are made utilizing a meatless recipe developed by Quorn Meals and can be found at greater than 300 Hooters outposts throughout the nation.

The chain claims the rollout is the biggest meatless wing providing within the informal eating trade, Fox Information reported.

Additionally they put the wings to the Pepsi problem on social media, posting a video of Hooters Ladies who couldn’t inform the distinction between the vegetarian wings and the unique rooster.

“By partnering with Quorn, we were able to create the taste, texture and crispiness of our world-famous chicken wings perfectly,” the corporate instructed Fox in a press release.

“Similar to our launch of smoked wings and roasted wings with half the calories of our regular wings, the Unreal wings provide our guests a healthier option without compromising on the full Hooters Wing flavor they know and love,” they added.