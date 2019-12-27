“Hope You Become PM”: Elderly Woman’s Blessing To Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal escorts the aged girl off stage

New Delhi:

An aged girl walks shakily on stage with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and showers praises on the Aam Aadmi Social gathering chief, in a video that he shared on Twitter right this moment.

Saying that she has all the time needed to satisfy Arvind Kejriwal and provides him her blessings, the lady tells a cheering crowd that she hopes the Delhi Chief Minister turns into the Prime Minister. The encounter between the 2 occurred at Mr Kejirwal’s second City Corridor assembly in poll-bound Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal is all smiles because the aged girl says that she hopes everybody will get a son like him who has finished “very good deeds”.

She ends it with “Kejriwal zindabad” whereas the Chief Minister bows down to the touch her ft.

After clicking with the AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal escorts her off the stage amid chants of “Acche Beetein paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal” which is the slogan for the occasion for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The video had over eight,000 likes on Twitter which the Chief Minister captioned in Hindi, “Got blessings from an elderly woman today.” Watch the video right here:

आज एक बुजुर्ग अम्मा ने आशीर्वाद दिया… pic.twitter.com/g6OrRmwcJ2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2019

Delhi polls are more likely to be held by January finish or early February subsequent 12 months.

Mr Kejriwal mentioned guaranteeing a clear Delhi could be his fundamental focus within the subsequent 5 years if he comes again to energy.

The Aam Aadmi Social gathering will launch its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi meeting ballot between January 15 and 20, Arvind Kejriwal introduced right this moment.