Titan Comics has introduced an ongoing comedian collection primarily based on Guerrilla Video games’ hit title, Horizon Zero Daybreak, which is able to get a particular challenge on Free Comedian Ebook Day 2020.

The collection shall be co-created by Writers Guild Award winner and recreation author Anne Toole, and can characteristic cowl artwork by artist Ann Maulina. The comedian will go on sale on Could 2, 2020.

An outline is as follows:

An unique lead-in story to a brand-new Horizon Zero Daybreak ongoing comedian collection. Uncover a far-future Earth filled with epic pure magnificence, the place awe-inspiring machines are the dominant species. Talanah, Sunhawk of the Hunters Lodge, struggles to seek out function after Aloy, her trusted buddy, disappears. When a mysterious new menace emerges within the wilds, she returns to her roots as a hunter to defeat it, solely to study that an entire new breed of mechanized killers stalks the land.

The critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Daybreak has seen collaborations and crossovers with different video games since launch however we’re nonetheless awaiting information of a sequel. A number of Guerrilla Video games’ job listings have pointed in direction of a second installment, and earlier this yr, The Frozen Wilds voice actress Janina Gavankar teased an “incredible” follow-up.

“It’s incredible, wait ’til you see the sequel,” she was heard telling a cosplayer in the course of the Star Wars Celebration. “You’re gonna die – I know some secrets! You’re gonna die.”

It seems to be like Gavankar might have jumped the gun because the clip was later eliminated.

A sequel to Horizon Zero Daybreak received’t shock anybody. Whether or not it’ll launch for the HEARALPUBLICIST four or HEARALPUBLICIST 5 stays to be seen.

[Source: Bleeding Cool]