Horoscope 19 January: People with Virgo zodiac should avoid capital investment and will become Scorpio's every bad work, know the condition of other zodiac signs

Planetary positions – Rahu in Gemini. Huh. There are moons in Libra. Mars is in Scorpio. Saturn, Ketu and Guru are in Sagittarius. Venus transits in Aquarius. Solar and Mercury are shifting in Capricorn.

Horoscope-

Aries-

Constructive – is a really blissful scenario. Very quickly a contented life will come. Are progressing in life. Will really feel like a vacation Colours stay.

Management negative-mental agility.

Love is getting nearer with life-partner. Lover-girlfriend can meet.

Enterprise success shall be discovered.

Well being is nice.

Treatment – Worship Maa Kali.

Taurus –

Constructive-enemies and ailments will prevail. Will progress in life. The elders are getting blessed. Esoteric information is being attained.

Unfavourable – slightly disturb will certainly really feel.

Love – superb situation.

Enterprise – Excellent situation.

Well being is reasonable.

Treatment – If you happen to preserve white issues with you or put on white garments, then it is going to be extra snug.

Gemini-

Constructive- No main issues.

Will stay negative-emotional. Will likely be fearful concerning the well being of youngsters. You may be disturbed by pondering extra.

Prem-tu-tu is an indication of I-I.

Enterprise-Good situation.

Well being is nice.

Treatment: Worship Maa Bhagwati.

Most cancers-

Constructive is the sum of land, constructing, car buy. There will be some festive ambiance in the home. Will stay in shut proximity to mom.

There shall be a negative-you-me scenario. Avoiding discord.

Love is okay.

Enterprise-Good situation.

Well being-blood strain might enhance or lower.

Treatment – Visiting Hanuman ji and donating white issues shall be good for you.

Lion-

Will stay constructive and highly effective. If you begin any work, it’s a superb scenario.

The state of negative-slight confusions nonetheless persists.

Love is healthier than earlier than.

Enterprise-fine scenario.

Well being is okay.

Treatment- Making use of tilak to any yellow object or a substance like saffron could be good.

Virgo –

Constructive-positive will stay. The household will enhance. The sum of the brand new household may also be fashioned.

Unfavourable speech will be uncontrolled. Take management of talking an excessive amount of. To not make investments capital but.

Love is an effective state.

Shifting on to enterprise success.

Well being is nice.

Serve the remedy-mother. Worship Maa Bhagwati.

Libra-

Constructive-hero-heroine seems to be like shining. He’s rising in stature in no matter he’s doing. Are being appreciated There is no such thing as a danger of any sort.

Keep away from negative-mental agility.

Love is okay.

Enterprise is the sum of success.

Well being is okay.

Treatment – It could be good to present water to Lord Shiva. Donation of milk to a needy in pagoda shall be even higher.

Scorpio –

Constructive – finally the work shall be proved. It might take a day or two.

Unfavourable destiny appears a bit distant from you. Could also be dissatisfied. It could appear that work continued to occur. Time to fret slightly. Extra of expenditure might happen.

Love is okay. there isn’t a downside.

Occupation-Medium standing.

Well being-physical situation is the fitting place. Medium time is.

Treatment – Donating white items (besides milk) could be good. Donation of rice, sugar, yogurt and so forth. could be good.

Dhanu –

There are moons within the positive-eleventh home and Mars within the tenth home. Saturn in lagna, Ketu, Guru, Solar in second home, Mercury and Venus in third home, Rahu in seventh home. This planetary place is excellent. You’re recovering daily. Stopped cash shall be returned. New sources of revenue shall be created.

Unfavourable-Be affected person. It’s a matter of time. There could also be a slight expenditure.

Love – superb situation.

Enterprise success shall be discovered.

Well being will enhance.

Treatment- See Hanuman ji. Apply purple tilak shall be good.

Capricorn-

Constructive-Good situation. As quickly as Saturn comes within the ascendant, you’ll turn out to be stronger. Good works will value. At present is the day of enterprise success, ancestral property, progress in life, victory in courtroom.

Unfavourable – will assume extra with out purpose.

Love is an effective state.

Enterprise success shall be discovered.

Well being will enhance.

Treatment- Go to the temple of Maa Bhagwati, Maa Kali, Maa Durga. Go to, worship. Could be good.

Aquarius-

Fortunately, you’ll get some advantages. Will progress in life.

Unfavourable-governance ruling might trigger some issues. Survive and cross.

Love – superb situation.

Enterprise success shall be discovered.

Well being will enhance.

Treatment- It is going to be good to worship Ganesha.

Pisces –

Positively-tomorrow the scenario shall be corrected. Not a giant downside. Will get better. Will transfer in the direction of the great days.

The draw back is a time of little bother. in the present day's day. Accidents can happen. Can get into some bother. Postpone necessary duties in the present day.

Love is an effective state.

Occupation-Medium standing.

Well being is reasonable.

Treatment – Give water to Lord Shiva. Go to Maa Kali.

Presentation –

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur