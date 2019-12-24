Horoscope today: December 25, 2019

The power surrounding you presently is barely arresting, giving the phantasm that you’re trapped. Don’t really feel slowed down by your circumstances. Put each the left and the suitable facet of your mind to work. A artistic answer will enable you get out of this lure. A great way to maneuver previous the jail of hysteria: retreat into your sacred house, mild a candle, and ask your greater self for steering.

Cosmic tip: Meditation and contemplation will enable you discover the solutions you’re in search of.