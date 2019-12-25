Horoscope today: December 26, 2019

You haven’t at all times been comfy with communication, however you’re now realising the significance of letting your true self be seen in every kind of relationships. This chapter of your life requires you to embrace the advantage of honesty. Communicate up, Aries, as you maintain house for the opposite to just do the identical. It isn’t about giving labels, only a mutual understanding of the place you stand collectively.

Cosmic tip: Have a dialogue about the way forward for this relationship.