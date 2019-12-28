Horoscope today: December 29, 2019

The ‘rath’ comes as a reminder that the battle of Mahabharata remains to be raging inside you. Consider your physique because the chariot and your self because the charioteer. Your activity is to maneuver past the antics of the monkey thoughts, to go away the advanced riddles to the Universe, and method your work with the precision of a Zen Grasp. Your head and coronary heart are in excellent alignment, bringing the sunshine of readability to your path. Integrating the teachings life has taught you to date will aid you transfer additional.

Cosmic tip: Your soul is aware of the best way ahead.