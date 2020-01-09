Horoscope today: January 10, 2020

Consider this as the ultimate job of the Triwizard Match, Taurus. All it’s important to do is to get to the centre of the maze to win your trophy. The key to success is retaining your eyes on the prize. Visualise the win. Use your trusted sword to chop by way of the illusions. Overheard on the cosmic convention: you might be nearer to the breakthrough second than you may think about.

Cosmic tip: Let single-minded focus be your secret weapon.