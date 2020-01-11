Horoscope today: January 12, 2020

We’re at all times speaking about manifestation and making house for the large stuff. Fact is, new vitality can not enter till we’ve got cleared out the muddle. Work with the cycles of the la luna, Aries. We’re below the affect of the waning moon, who urges us to confront our darkish components as she recedes into the shadows. The method of letting go is seldom straightforward. However you recognize precisely what it’s essential to do.

Cosmic tip: Work with the cycles of the moon.